Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Market Watch: 3 TSX Stocks Showing Signs of a Major Breakout

Market Watch: 3 TSX Stocks Showing Signs of a Major Breakout

Three TSX stocks are well-positioned to sustain an upward trend and reach their highest levels.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Despite intra‑day highs above 30,000 on Sept. 23–24, the TSX closed 29,761.30 on Sept. 26 (ending a seven‑week streak); analysts call those intraday records milestones rather than a peak and expect more breakouts when the bull run resumes.
  • Watchlist picks: Element Fleet (TSX:EFN) — global fleet manager, ~+25% YTD and 1.44% yield; Tenaz Energy (TSX:TNZ) — small‑cap growth leader with explosive multi‑year returns and rapidly rising sales; Enerflex (TSX:EFX) — ~+94% YTD, $1.2B engineering backlog and strong Q2 earnings jump with recurring contracts through 2033.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Element Fleet Management Corp.] >

Has the TSX peaked after surpassing 30,000 points twice in intra-day trading on September 23 and 24, 2025? The benchmark closed at 29,761.30 on the 26th, ending its seven-week winning streak.

Many market analysts believe that the two achievements were milestones, not a sign of an impending pullback. Some stocks may have reached their highest levels, but more breakouts are forthcoming when the bull run resumes.

Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN), Tenaz Energy (TSX:TNZ), and Enerflex (TSX:EFX) are noticeably trending upward and should be on your stock watchlist.

Move the world

Element Fleet Management is a global leader in automotive fleet management. The $14.5 billion company takes pride in a scalable operating platform that it considers a revenue growth magnifier. At $36.01 per share, the industrial stock’s year-to-date gain is nearly 25%. Current investors also partake in the 1.4% dividend.

In Q2 2025, net revenue and net income increased 5.6% and 9.4% to US$290 million and US$112.4 million, respectively, compared to Q2 2024. Its CEO, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, said the quarterly results reflect a strong and resilient business model. The company slogan, “Move the world through intelligent mobility,” refers to modern, data-driven approaches to make fleet operations smarter and more effective.      

Top sector gainer

Tenaz Energy has outpaced its sector peers and the broader market following a 56% advance in the last six months. The small-cap stock is a non-dividend payer with serious growth potential. Also, TNZ has rewarded investors with a significant financial windfall. At $20.76 per share, the three-year return is 1,302.7%-plus, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 141%.

The $588.8 million public energy company acquires conventional and non-conventional assets that it can exploit, primarily in international markets. It develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend, Alberta. In the Netherlands, Tenaz is the second-largest offshore gas producer in the Dutch North Sea.

Tenaz is constantly hunting for international deals, including opportunities with strong potential to expand its asset portfolio. In the first half of the year, total sales rose 144% year-over-year to $77.8 million. Meanwhile, net income was $183.3 million, driven by a $192.2 million gain on acquisition in the second quarter.

Building a better future

Enerflex has held steady in the last 12 months (+93.9%) amid economic uncertainties. EFX trades at $15.31 per share, with a corresponding dividend yield of 0.88%. Its goal is to build a better energy future by deploying solutions and servicing critical infrastructure.

The $1.9 billion company supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment. Besides the growing global demand for natural gas, the engineering systems backlog is $1.2 billion. Furthermore, the recurring revenue from contracts extending until 2033 suggests a robust financial outlook for the future.

In Q2 2025, net earnings ballooned to $60 million compared to $5 million in Q2 2024. Enhancing the profitability of core operations, capitalizing on natural gas demand, and maximizing free cash flow are the near-term priorities.

Upward trend

The increased trading volume of Element Fleet Management and Enerflex signals a bullish sentiment. Tenaz Energy has consistently outperformed, with ample room for growth. All three stocks are likely to sustain an upward trend.

More on Dividend Stocks

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's one of the best ETFs that investors can buy in their TFSAs, offering both a tonne of reliability and…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

How to Kickstart Your Earnings on 3 Dividend Stocks (Don’t Delay!)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to kickstart your earnings? Here are 3 dividend stocks every investor needs to buy right away for long-term income…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Over $5,000 a Year in Dividends With Less Than $100K in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks such as Enghouse can help you earn a steady stream of passive income in 2025.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Intact Financial should help you generate steady gains over the next 18…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Decades of Income

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your TFSA to generate decades of passive and tax-free income.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Just Opened a TFSA? These Index ETFs Are Great for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Investors can create a globally diversified, low-cost portfolio with just three index ETFs.

Read more »