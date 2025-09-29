Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

Here’s one of the best ETFs that investors can buy in their TFSAs, offering both a tonne of reliability and a substantial dividend yield.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • ETFs simplify long‑term investing for TFSA holders by delivering diversified dividend income that you can reinvest to compound wealth.
  • The BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF pairs high‑dividend Canadian stocks with a covered call strategy to enhance payouts and smooth returns, making it a practical core choice for income‑focused TFSA investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF.

Although investing can seem quite complex and daunting for new investors, it doesn’t have to be that complicated. In fact, for most investors, the best results come from keeping it simple, staying disciplined, and letting time do the heavy lifting. That’s why exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to grow in popularity for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors, especially for those looking to earn consistently growing dividend income.

The key to having success when it comes to investing is having a long-term mindset, keeping your emotions in check when markets get volatile, and taking advantage of the power of compounding.

Compounding is what turns small, consistent investments into significant wealth over time. Every dividend you reinvest and every bit of growth that builds on itself adds up, especially over years and decades.

That’s why dividend stocks and ETFs are such a powerful tool for long-term investors who consistently contribute to their TFSAs. Not only do dividend ETFs provide you with steady growth over time, but they also return cash to you quarterly or even monthly, allowing you to reinvest that cash and accelerate the compounding process.

Furthermore, ETFs offer investors instant diversification, helping to lower the risk of the investment and saving investors hours of research required to pick individual stocks. That’s how ETFs are making it much simpler for Canadians to invest.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian ETF that offers a solid dividend and returns cash monthly, here’s why BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) is one of the best.

What is a covered call ETF, and why is it ideal for TFSA dividend investors?

There are a number of different high-quality ETFs for Canadians to choose from, but there’s no question that one of the very best and most unique choices for dividend investors to buy in their TFSA is the ZWC.

As the name suggests, this ETF not only holds a basket of high-dividend Canadian stocks but also uses a covered call strategy to enhance its yield.

By selling call options on some of the stocks it holds, the ETF generates extra income, which boosts the overall payout investors receive. That means the ETF offers a higher yield than you’d typically get from just holding the same underlying stocks, which is why it’s so appealing to dividend investors with cash in their TFSAs.

The trade-off is that selling covered calls limits some of the capital gains potential that the ETF has if stock prices rise sharply. So, although the ZWC offers higher income for investors, it also provides slightly less long-term capital appreciation compared to a traditional dividend ETF.

Despite that trade-off, the ZWC is still the top choice for many dividend investors, though, because the extra yield provides more immediate cash flow and less volatility, especially in sideways or choppy markets.

Furthermore, that increased income, which is also being paid out monthly, can be reinvested immediately to take full advantage of the power of compounding. And when you buy the ZWC ETF in your TFSA, where all distributions are sheltered from tax, the compound interest you earn over time can be substantial.

Why is ZWC a good investment today?

Although ZWC is most popular for its attractive dividend yield, there are far more reasons why it’s an excellent long-term investment for TFSA investors.

First off, the fund holds a diversified mix of some of the most stable, profitable, and high-dividend-paying companies in Canada. That includes leaders in sectors such as financials, energy, telecom, and utilities, some of the most well-established and defensive businesses that provide essential services and generate billions in cash flow each year. Plus, many of those businesses are constantly increasing their dividends, leading to consistent dividend growth for the ETF.

Therefore, in the current environment where there is still so much economic uncertainty, owning a high-yield ETF that’s still reliable is one of the best investments you can make. And right now, the ZWC offers a yield of roughly 6.1%.

So, if you’ve got cash in your TFSA that you’re looking to invest in a high-quality dividend stock, there’s no question the ZWC is one of the best ETFs Canadian investors can consider today.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

How to Kickstart Your Earnings on 3 Dividend Stocks (Don’t Delay!)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to kickstart your earnings? Here are 3 dividend stocks every investor needs to buy right away for long-term income…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Over $5,000 a Year in Dividends With Less Than $100K in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks such as Enghouse can help you earn a steady stream of passive income in 2025.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Market Watch: 3 TSX Stocks Showing Signs of a Major Breakout

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are well-positioned to sustain an upward trend and reach their highest levels.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Intact Financial should help you generate steady gains over the next 18…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Decades of Income

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your TFSA to generate decades of passive and tax-free income.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Just Opened a TFSA? These Index ETFs Are Great for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Investors can create a globally diversified, low-cost portfolio with just three index ETFs.

Read more »