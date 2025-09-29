TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Many beginners make the mistake of investing their hard-earned Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in stocks that promise fast gains but fail to provide reliable returns in the long run. To realize the true potential of a TFSA, you may want to use it to hold resilient stocks that produce regular income while gradually growing in value. Dividend-paying stocks could be especially powerful here because their consistent payouts compound within a tax-free shelter year after year. That combination of stability and growth could quietly transform your TFSA into a dependable wealth builder.

Let’s take a closer look at two Canadian stocks that can bring the right mix of income and stability to your TFSA.

Emera stock

Let’s start with Emera (TSX:EMA), a utility giant that has been rewarding patient TFSA investors for years. This Halifax-based utility mainly supplies electricity and natural gas to millions of customers in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its shares are currently trading at $65.72 apiece with a market cap of about $19.7 billion. The company pays its dividend quarterly and offers an annualized yield of 4.4%, making it a dependable income source for TFSA investors.

EMA stock has gained 23% in the last year and remains just 2.5% below its 52-week high. That strong momentum clearly reflects investor confidence in the company’s ability to deliver dependable results, supported by higher earnings from Tampa Electric in Florida, where favourable weather and customer growth boosted revenue in the latest quarter.

In the second quarter of 2025, Emera’s adjusted earnings jumped 49% YoY (year-over-year) to $0.79 per share. Similarly, its adjusted net profit climbed to $236 million from $151 million a year earlier with the help of stronger contributions from Tampa Electric, Emera Energy Services, and New Mexico Gas Company. These gains offset lower results from its Nova Scotia Power division, which faced higher costs due to a cybersecurity incident.

Interestingly, Emera deployed more than $1.7 billion in the first half of 2025 and plans to spend over $3.4 billion in capital spending this year. With 19 consecutive years of dividend increases, Emera’s commitment to shareholders remains clear, making it a great option for TFSA investors who want both stable dividend payouts and long-term upside potential.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

Next up is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank, one of Canada’s largest financial institutions with a long history of rewarding shareholders. It offers a broad range of services spanning Canadian and international banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

BNS shares currently trade at $89.75 apiece with 16.3% year-to-date gains, giving it a market cap of about $111 billion. The bank pays dividends quarterly, and at current levels, its yield is about 4.9%.

The recent surge in BNS stock reflects improving investor sentiment as the bank continues to deliver stronger-than-expected earnings despite global macroeconomic uncertainties. In the third quarter of its fiscal 2025 (three months ended in July), Scotiabank reported net income of $2.5 billion, up significantly from $1.9 billion a year ago. Its earnings from the home segment were primarily supported by margin expansion from personal demand deposits, while its international banking posted 7% growth in adjusted earnings with the help of stronger revenues and disciplined expense management.

Moreover, a strong capital position gives Scotiabank the flexibility to navigate credit risk while continuing share buybacks and dividend payments. Despite challenges in some markets, the bank’s diversified earnings base and strategic focus on productivity give it the potential to deliver stable income for long-term TFSA investors.