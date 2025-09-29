The TSX snapped a three-day slide Friday but ended the week slightly lower, with record gold prices expected to offer support at the open today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 29

After declining for three consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks staged a minor recovery on Friday as firm metals prices and a mixed U.S. personal consumption expenditure print gave investors a reason to pause and reassess recent selling pressure. The S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered by 29 points for the day to settle at 29,761.

Even as technology stocks continued to witness a selloff, healthy gains in other key sectors such as mining and real estate offered a much-needed cushion to the broader market.

Despite bouncing back during the session, the TSX still ended the week down seven points, snapping a seven-week winning streak.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aya Gold & Silver, Perpetua Resources, Discovery Silver, and BlackBerry were the day’s top-performing TSX stocks, with each climbing by at least 6.5%.

On the flip side, Curaleaf Holdings and Constellation Software dived by at least 5.9% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the session.

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) was also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as its share price fell 5% to $16.17 apiece. This selloff in NFI stock came after the Winnipeg-based company issued a business update revealing third-quarter delivery delays and a battery recall affecting 680 delivered buses.

While the recall is expected to result in a material warranty provision, NFI highlighted that it is still on track to deliver most delayed vehicles in the fourth quarter. In addition, the company maintained its full-year guidance and pointed to a strong liquidity position of over $370 million. However, investor concerns around the warranty charge and third-quarter revenue impact appear to have driven the pullback. On a year-to-date basis, NFI stock is currently up 15.5%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, TC Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Bank of Nova Scotia stood out as the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Metals prices extended their gains in early Monday trading, with spot gold prices rising above US$3,800 an ounce — a fresh all-time high driven by sustained safe-haven demand and a weaker U.S. dollar. These early commodity gains could support the TSX’s materials-heavy sectors at the open today.

While no major economic or corporate releases are due this morning, investors may continue to track global macro signals, particularly commodity trends and bond yields, for short-term direction.

Later in the week, U.S. consumer confidence, job openings, and other labour market data are expected to offer further insight into the strength of the U.S. economy and could influence stock market sentiment on both sides of the border.

Market movers on the TSX today