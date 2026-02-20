Motley Fool Premium
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 20

The TSX sits at record highs as commodity strength and upbeat earnings drive momentum, with key economic data and fresh corporate results today in focus.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points
  • Canadian stocks surged as strong commodity prices and robust U.S. manufacturing data lifted the TSX Composite Index to a new high.
  • First Majestic Silver soared nearly 10% after reporting solid fourth-quarter results, with significant revenue and production gains.
  • Mixed commodity signals and key economic data may provide insights into growth momentum, influencing TSX movements today.

Canadian stocks continued to surge for a second consecutive session on Thursday as firm commodity prices, robust U.S. manufacturing data, and largely better-than-expected corporate earnings boosted investor confidence. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 205 points, or 0.6%, to close at a new record high of 33,595 — extending its weekly gains to 1.6%.

Despite weakness in some consumer cyclical and financial stocks, strong gains in other key sectors, such as mining, energy, and technology, guided the TSX benchmark to new heights.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) jumped by nearly 10% to $ 33.96 per share, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day. This sharp rally in the AG stock came after the Vancouver-based mining firm posted record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, reflecting the 169% year-over-year surge in its quarterly revenue to $463.9 million and a 77% jump in quarterly silver production to 4.2 million ounces.

The company also posted net profit of $105.2 million for the fourth quarter compared to a loss a year ago, while its quarterly free cash flow more than tripled to a record $250.4 million. Adding to investor optimism, First Majestic ended 2025 with a record treasury balance of $937.7 million and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0083 per share. So far in 2026, AG stock has risen 49%.

Torex Gold Resources, SSR Mining, and Curaleaf were also among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 8.8%.

However, Bausch Health, B2Gold, Taseko Mines, and Brookfield Asset Management fell by at least 4.3% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, B2Gold, Baytex Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices retreated in early Friday trading after climbing to their highest level in over six months. At the same time, precious metals continued to trend higher. Given these mixed to slightly positive signals from key commodities, the TSX could see a relatively steady start to the session today.

In addition to the domestic retail sales numbers, Canadian investors will closely watch personal consumption expenditure (PCE), advance gross domestic product (GDP), manufacturing, services, and new home sales data from the United States this morning. These important economic reports could offer broader insight into consumer demand and overall growth momentum. Any surprise in U.S. GDP or inflation-linked PCE data may influence bond yields and interest rate expectations.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed companies Hudbay Minerals, Onex, and SECURE Waste Infrastructure will announce their latest quarterly results today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

