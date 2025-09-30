Member Login
The Best $14,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

Are you new to investing and wondering how to invest tax-free ? Here’s how I’d invest $14,000 into a mini-TFSA portfolio.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Key Points

  • The TFSA is the perfect place to build a diversified stock portfolio for tax-free compounding.
  • Make a diversified TFSA portfolio with stocks like Constellation Software, Topicus.com, Fortis, Canadian Pacific, and VitalHub.
  • Five stocks our experts like even more than Constellation Software.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit has been raised by $7,000 consecutively since 2024. If you maximized your contribution in both 2024 and 2025, you could have $14,000 of cash that could be invested.

If you are a new investor, it can be hard to know how to deploy that kind of cash. Making and contributing to a TFSA is a great start. However, if you just settle for a “high-interest TFSA,” you are not really using the TFSA to its fullest potential (for many reasons). Stocks provide a nice balance of risk and opportunity.

If you are long-term minded, you can usually tip that balance in your favour. Likewise, you can split your bets by owning a diversified portfolio of stocks. If you are looking for ideas, here’s how I would structure a four-stock portfolio with $3,500 allocated to each.  

A large-cap tech stock

With a market cap of about $80 billion, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of Canada’s largest (and best-performing) technology companies. This company has been an exceptional stock to hold in your TFSA. It is up 189% in the past five years and 671% in the past 10 years. You don’t want to pay any tax on those kinds of returns.

That performance comes at a price of a $3,766 stock. It’s a pricey stock, even after the stock recently declined. You can buy a $2,000 stake if your broker allows fractional share purchases.

Or you can buy one of its spin-out entities. Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is executing a very similar software consolidation plan. Its focus is largely on Europe (versus Constellation, which is focused globally). However, it only trades for $144 today.

Both these stocks have a great history of strong double-digit growth, great cash generation, and wise capital allocation. Any time you can pick them up at a discount is a great time to add.

A defensive utility for a TFSA

It is always smart to have some ballast in your TFSA portfolio for any market storm (and there will be plenty to come). Fortis (TSX:FTS) serves that purpose with excellence. It is a regulated utility with operations across North America.

It is a very boring, but very stable business. The company aims for 4-6% earnings per share growth annually. It tends to increase its dividend by a similar rate.

Fortis yields 3.6% today. It has grown its annual dividend for 51 consecutive years. You can sleep well at night with this stock.

A blue-chip stalwart

Blue-chip stocks like Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) are attractive for a TFSA. They have very established businesses, but they also have better growth than defensive stocks (like Fortis). CP has a market cap of $93 billion. It has been in business for nearly 145 years!

CP has the only rail network that spans Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It provides substantial, industry-leading growth opportunities.

Despite tariffs and a freight recession, CP still has a target for low-teens earnings growth for years ahead. It’s a well-managed company, and it is trading at an attractive price right now.

Every TFSA portfolio needs a few small-cap stocks

Every TFSA needs to have a sky-rocket stock. This may be higher risk, but also higher reward. Small-cap stocks are a great place to look for this. With a market cap of $700 million, VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is interesting.

The company provides essential software for the healthcare industry. It has used a smart strategy of consolidating smaller software providers. It can use its operational and financial expertise to expand growth and increase margins.

VitalHub generates attractive cash flows and has a strong balance sheet to continue its acquisition plans. It’s a nice bet for big potential TFSA gains in the future.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Topicus.com, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Constellation Software, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

