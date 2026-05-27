All-Weather TSX Stocks for Every Market Climate

From energy to discount retail and senior care, these all-weather TSX stocks appear built for the long haul.

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Dollarama (TSX:DOL) remains resilient as its low-cost retail model performs well across different economic conditions.

Even as the TSX Composite recently posted a fresh all-time high, driven by hopes of a de-escalation in geopolitical conflicts, market uncertainty is still far from over, as uncertainty about the macroeconomic outlook and interest rate path continues to haunt investors. Given that, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Canadian stock market swings wildly in the coming months.

In such an uncertain scenario, I always prefer to buy and hold “all-weather” stocks in my portfolio that are built to perform through almost any environment – businesses with resilient operations, dependable cash flow, and long-term growth opportunities. In this article, I’ll highlight three top TSX stocks that could continue to perform well in every market climate.

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Canadian Natural Resources stock

Energy stocks are often viewed as cyclical investments, but Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has consistently shown why it’s considered one of the strongest long-term performers in the sector.

The Calgary-based oil and gas giant operates across Western Canada, the North Sea, and Offshore Africa with a diversified asset portfolio that includes oil sands mining, upgrading, refining, and conventional production. Following a 51% rally over the last year, CNQ stock currently trades at $64.74 per share with a market capitalization of $135 billion. In addition, it also rewards investors with reliable dividends and has a dividend yield of 3.9% at the current market price.

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In the first quarter, Canadian Natural’s adjusted net earnings rose 1% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.17 per share, while its adjusted funds flow was $2.10 per share. The company’s quarterly production also remained strong as total output averaged about 1,643,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Notably, its oil sands mining and upgrading segment achieved industry-leading operating costs of US$17.30 per barrel in the latest quarter for synthetic crude oil production.

Moreover, CNQ continues advancing several long-term growth projects, including the Jackfish expansion and Pike 2 project, which could support its production growth and cash flow generation for years.

Dollarama stock

Consumer spending trends can change quickly, but value-focused retailers often perform well during both strong and weak economic periods. That’s one reason I find Dollarama (TSX:DOL) to be one of the most resilient retail stocks on the TSX today.

The Mont-Royal-based discount retailer operates stores across Canada, selling consumable products, household goods, and seasonal merchandise at affordable fixed price points. Dollarama stock currently trades at $175.89 per share with a market capitalization of nearly $47.7 billion.

Interestingly, Dollarama stock has jumped by 110% over the last three years. And even after years of strong gains, the company continues delivering steady growth. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2026 (ended in January), the company posted sales growth of 11.7% YoY to $2.1 billion, driven by both new store openings and comparable store sales growth.

Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin reached 33.9% last quarter, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

Dollarama’s long-term growth strategy remains another major strength as it continues its international expansion through quality acquisitions. Last year, it acquired The Reject Shop in Australia, which is likely to accelerate its growth in the years to come.

Whether consumers are spending freely or tightening budgets, Dollarama’s low-cost retail model tends to remain relevant, making it a strong all-weather stock for long-term investors.

Sienna Senior Living stock

Another TSX stock that could remain resilient through different economic cycles is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). The Markham-based company provides senior living services ranging from independent living to long-term care across Canada.

Following a 23% run over the last year, Sienna stock currently trades at $22.16 with a market cap of $2.4 billion. At this market price, it also offers a 4.3% annualized dividend yield with monthly payouts.

The company benefits from one of the strongest long-term demographic trends in Canada – an aging population. Demand for quality senior housing and healthcare services is expected to keep rising in the coming decades, giving Sienna a stable long-term growth runway.

Unlike many industries that can experience significant economic swings, senior care services tend to remain relatively stable regardless of broader market conditions. That defensive business model makes Sienna stock really attractive during uncertain periods.