Member Login
Home » Investing » These Gold Miners Are the Best Bang for the Bullion

These Gold Miners Are the Best Bang for the Bullion

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) and another great mining stock are for the gold bugs out there.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gold’s rally is strong but momentum‑driven—chasing now is risky, so consider averaging in over time.
  • For exposure, the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD) offers diversified miner exposure (YTD +108%), while Agnico Eagle (AEM) is a top individual pick (YTD +97%, ~28.4x trailing P/E, ~0.97% yield).

Gold prices just keep finding new ways to climb even higher, even after another extravagant year of gains. With a potentially looming U.S. government shutdown nudging the price of gold (and silver) even higher on Monday’s session, it seems like a bit too late in the game to be chasing the red-hot gold trade. Indeed, even a risk-off asset, like gold, can be risky if investors start momentum chasing. At the end of the day, I think gold is one of those assets that one should keep to average into over extended periods of time. Of course, the right allocation will differ for everyone.

Some might prefer having close to 5% of their net worth in the shiny yellow metal, while most others would rather leave it to less than 1%, perhaps with a gold coin or two in one’s safety deposit box. Personally, I like an allocation in the 2-8% range. Either way, I think the case for continuing to stick with gold is a bright one, even as some technicians see a greater chance of a near-term pullback. Given macro headwinds, fears, and unknowns fuel continued appreciation in the price of gold, it’s really hard to time the next correction.

For now, a looming shutdown, tariffs, and pressure on the U.S. dollar going into year’s end might be enough to keep the gold trade alive and well. For investors who don’t quite have enough gold at the core of their portfolios, the miners still look attractively valued, even though some of them have more than doubled over the past year. In this piece, I’ll go over some interesting gold mining plays worth buying for those who still want to go for gold, as it makes new records going into the fourth quarter.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

For most beginner investors, a gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) is a cost-effective way to bet on the broad basket of high-quality gold miners. Indeed, going with something like the XGD keeps things simple and cost-effective (0.60% management expense ratio).

Underneath the hood of the top Canadian gold mining ETF are some of the premier names in the space. Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), which is one of my favourite precious metal miners currently, is one of the top holdings, currently comprising less than 15% of overall assets. Digging deeper into the XGD and you’ll find great TSX-listed and foreign gold miners that stand to amplify the moves in the price of gold.

Year to date, the XGD has not only beaten the TSX Index and S&P 500 by a wide margin, but it’s more than doubled, gaining an incredible 108%. Despite the parabolic run, the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples of many miners aren’t elevated enough to dismiss the meteoric rise as some inflation of a bubble. If gold keeps rising hand-in-hand with production, the miners might still have more impressive years left in the tank.

Agnico Eagle Mines

For those who’d rather go with an individual name, you can’t go wrong with Agnico Eagle. The stock is up 97% year to date and trades at 28.4 times trailing P/E. With an above-average 0.97% dividend yield and recent stake sales in various mining operations, I’m a fan of the trajectory as gold prices look to punch even higher as Agnico keeps production upbeat while maintaining the health of its balance sheet. At this pace, I expect big things (dividend raises, too) from one of the go-to firms in gold mining.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Gold Stocks That Have Been Dominating the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three gold stocks are likely to dominate the TSX longer due to strong investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

What’s Driving Franco-Nevada’s Stock Price Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Franco‑Nevada’s stock jumped 71% as record gold prices and a blockbuster quarter fattened revenue, cash flow, and acquisition firepower.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Stocks for Beginners

5 Smart Stocks to Buy for the Rush on Gold and Silver

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With gold at $3,784 and silver at $44.50, consider these Canadian miners offering income and growth instead of buying bullion.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Canadian Gold Stocks You Can Buy as Prices Soar

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold prices are soaring! These 3 top Canadian gold stocks offer a powerful way to ride the momentum and tap…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Metals and Mining Stocks

My 2 Favourite ETFs to Bet on Gold and Silver

| Joey Frenette

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) and another gold and silver play to look into buying today.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Taking Profits in Gold Stocks: When to Sell vs Hold

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Agnico-Eagle Mines is just the right gold stock to hold as economic and geopolitical risks continue and gold prices continue…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Metals and Mining Stocks

What’s Driving Franco-Nevada’s Stock Price Up?

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada stock is up more than 400% over the past decade. But is the Canadian mining stock still undervalued in…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why This Mining Stock Could Shine in the Next Commodity Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold and silver continues to rise in price, but this mining stock could be an even better buy.

Read more »