TFSA Income Engine: 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for 2025 and Beyond

TFSA Income Engine: 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for 2025 and Beyond

Do you want to build a tax-free dividend engine inside your TFSA? Start with these three stocks for elevated monthly dividends.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA lets dividends and capital gains grow and be withdrawn tax-free, removing reporting and maximizing income retention.
  • Three monthly-paying names — Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN, 5.69%), First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN, 4.55%), and Exchange Income Fund (TSX:EIF, 3.64%) — offer diversified, defensive sources of monthly dividends.
  • Investing ~$15,000 across these picks could produce roughly $57.05/month, showing how income-focused stocks can build a steady tax-free cash stream. For a portfolio our experts like even better, check this out.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) can become an engine of dividend income if you design it that way. When you pay no tax on your income, you can significantly increase the income you keep.

It really simplifies your investment process. With the TFSA, there is no reporting of income either when you earn it or when you withdraw it. If you want to earn an attractive monthly income stream, here are three dividend stocks worth holding for the years ahead.

Real estate is great for monthly dividends

Real estate is probably one of the best places to find monthly income. Landlords collect rent on a monthly basis. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) generally distribute most of their income right back to shareholders.

If you want to be a passive landlord, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) are great picks today. Interest rates are coming down, so that just means more income should end up in your hands.

Dream Industrial owns and manages 79 million square feet of urban-focused multi-tenant industrial space in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Its portfolio is very defensive because its smaller bay units have a wide array of applications. They fit a wide mix of tenants. No single tenant makes up more than 3% of its net operating income.

The REIT’s properties are very well-located. Across its portfolio, it has the potential for 17% rent upside on lease renewal or turnover. That provides an attractive embedded organic growth opportunity.

Dream yields 5.69% today. It pays a monthly $0.0583/unit distribution. If you invested $5,000 in this stock, you would earn $23.44 of monthly dividends.

First Capital owns 21.9 million square feet of centrally located grocery-anchored retail properties across Canada. This is a very defensive stock given the essential nature of many of its tenants. Everyone needs grocery, pharmacy, value stores, medical offices, and banks, which make up most of its tenants.

First Capital’s great locations have an average of 97% occupancy. This has supported mid-single-digit rental growth year after year. This REIT is cheap. It has substantial development and land assets that are undervalued. Who knows? This stock could be on sale one day.

First Capital yields 4.55%. It pays a monthly $0.074 distribution. Put $5,000 into First Cap, and you would earn $18.65 of distributions monthly.

A diversified stock with a growing monthly dividend

If you want more of an operating business, Exchange Income Fund (TSX:EIF) is an interesting diversified company. This $3.7 billion company is largely focused on Canadian aviation and aerospace, but it also has several industrial businesses.

Its business is focused on essential, recurring services that have limited or no competition. Consequently, it can earn a steady income stream that it distributes to its shareholders. As it has grown, it has increased that dividend. In fact, it has raised its monthly dividend 17 times since its inception.

After a strong 22% performance in 2025, Exchange Income’s yield has compressed to 3.64%. It is not the highest yield, but your monthly dividends are likely to keep growing. Put $5,000 to work in this dividend stock, and you would earn a sweet $14.96 monthly.

The Foolish takeaway

Canada is full of quality dividend stocks that pay monthly income. Look for businesses with high-quality assets and great services to build your tax-free dividend engine. With $15,000 of TFSA cash invested, you could earn a low-risk, tax-free $57.05 monthly dividend income stream.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Dream Industrial REIT$12.43402$0.0583$23.44Monthly
First Capital REIT$19.77252$0.074$18.65Monthly
Exchange Income Fund$72.6268$0.22$14.96Monthly
Prices as of September 30, 2025.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

