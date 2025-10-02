4 Dividend Stocks Built to Pay You for Life

These TSX stocks have managed to maintain and raise their dividends year-after-year, even through challenging economic cycles.

Top Canadian dividend stocks can be strong investments that pay you steady income for life. Many companies listed on the TSX have a long history of rewarding investors with consistent dividend payments. Furthermore, these businesses have consistently maintained and increased their dividends year after year, even during challenging economic cycles, making them dependable stocks for passive income.

Against this backdrop, here are four dividend-paying companies built to pay you for life.

Dividend stock#1: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is built to pay you for life. This Canadian utility company operates a rate-regulated business that generates steady cash flows, regardless of market fluctuations. With its defensive business model and predictable cash flows, Fortis has been able to steadily increase dividends for 51 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s growing rate base will continue to strengthen its low-risk earnings base. Fortis expects its rate base to climb from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion by 2029, driving steady earnings growth. That, in turn, supports management’s target of raising dividends by 4% to 6% annually over the period. In addition, rising electricity demand driven by data centres, mining, and manufacturing provides more growth opportunities, helping Fortis continue to reward shareholders well into the future.

Dividend stock #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another no-brainer stock for investors seeking a lifetime of passive income. This energy transportation company’s diversified revenue streams, contracted and regulated cash flow, minimum exposure to commodity price volatility, and management’s focus on rewarding shareholders drive its dividend payments. Since going public in 1953, Enbridge has never missed a dividend and has raised it for 30 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, Enbridge targets mid-single-digit growth in its dividend and expects to distribute $40–$45 billion in dividends over the next five years. ENB stock maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 60–70% of distributable cash flow and currently offers an attractive yield of 5.5%. Its vast pipeline network, high system utilization rate, long-term contracts, and growing presence in utilities and renewables position it well to pay and increase dividends for years to come.

Dividend stock #3: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another high-quality dividend stock that can pay you for life. The oil and gas producer has rewarded shareholders and raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Moreover, it raised its dividend by about 21% annually during this period. Its diversified production mix, long-life and low-decline assets, and low replacement costs generate strong earnings and cash flow, supporting its payouts.

Looking ahead, CNQ is poised to keep rewarding investors. Its high-quality assets and a significant inventory of low-risk projects that are quick to bring online and don’t require heavy spending augur well for growth. Also, CNQ owns a vast, undeveloped land base, providing years of drilling opportunities. This gives the company ample room to continue growing its dividends.

Dividend stock #4: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a compelling dividend stock for earning worry-free income. The bank has paid dividends for 196 years, making it one of the most dependable dividend stocks. This consistency reflects the stability and resilience of its earnings, even through periods of economic uncertainty. The financial services giant has also raised its dividend by about 5.4% annually from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2025.

Bank of Montreal’s high-quality deposit base and operational efficiency drive its profitability and dividend payouts. The bank’s diverse revenue streams, growing market share in the personal banking space, high‐return wealth business, and strong credit quality are likely to drive its earnings, enabling it to pay and increase its dividend in the coming years.