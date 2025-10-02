My Top Canadian Stock Picks for Long-Term Wealth

These are my top Canadian stock picks that I’d consider buying for long-term wealth on meaningful dips.

If you’re aiming to build serious long-term wealth through Canadian stocks, choosing the right growth stocks can make all the difference. Over the past decade, some standout Canadian companies have not only outperformed the broader market — they’ve absolutely crushed it.

While the Canadian stock market as a whole delivered solid returns of 11.9% annually over the last 10 years (turning a $10,000 investment into around $30,690), a few select stocks have done significantly better. Here are my top three picks that I believe still hold long-term upside — backed by a history of exceptional performance.

Brookfield

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a global leader in alternative asset management, real estate investing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and private equity. Its ability to scale across asset classes and geographies has made it a top stock on the TSX.

Over the past 10 years, Brookfield has delivered annualized returns of 17.4%, turning a $10,000 investment into approximately $49,800. That’s more than 1.6 times the broader market’s performance.

What sets Brookfield apart is its consistent execution, long-term mindset, and use of value investing. Its diversified business model is well-positioned to benefit from macro trends such as the global push for renewable energy, urban infrastructure, and private credit. For investors seeking growth, Brookfield is an obvious core holding to buy on dips.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is arguably one of Canada’s most impressive — yet underappreciated — tech success stories today. The company specializes in acquiring and growing vertical market software businesses around the globe, a strategy that has delivered astonishing compounding over the years.

In the last decade, CSU has returned an incredible 22.7% annually, growing a $10,000 investment to about $77,250. That’s more than 2.5 times what you’d get from the Canadian market.

Recently, however, CSU has experienced a 26% pullback from its highs earlier this year. While short-term investors might panic, long-term investors should look more closely.

At around $3,832 per share, the analyst consensus is of the opinion that the stock is trading at a 30% discount to fair value. For patient investors, this could represent one of the best opportunities to buy into a proven compounder at a rare markdown.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has defied expectations by thriving in both strong and weak economic environments. As a value-focused retailer, it benefits from consumers trading down during tough times. It also continues to expand its store base, targeting a Canadian store count of 2,200 by 2034 from more than 1,600 stores today.

Over the last decade, Dollarama has delivered 20% annualized returns, turning a $10,000 investment into about $61,930. This kind of consistent outperformance is rare in retail — a sector often marked by volatility. It goes to show that this consumer defensive discount store chain is a unique retailer.

The company continues to grow earnings, expand its footprint, and drive operational efficiencies. With its strong moat and defensive appeal, Dollarama is a great complement to more cyclical growth names in a long-term portfolio.

Investor takeaway

All three of these Canadian stocks — Brookfield, Constellation Software, and Dollarama — share a few key traits: proven business models, long-term management focus, and the ability to generate strong returns through various economic cycles.

While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, these names have shown an exceptional ability to grow investor wealth. If you’re looking to build serious, long-term returns, these stocks deserve a place on your radar — and possibly in your portfolio.