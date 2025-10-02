Member Login
Home » Investing » Wake Up Every Morning Knowing Your Dividends Are Safe With These Stocks

Wake Up Every Morning Knowing Your Dividends Are Safe With These Stocks

Want peace of mind from your portfolio? These picks help ensure your dividends are safe and income keeps growing.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fortis, a leading utility stock, ensures dividend safety with a reliable revenue stream and a history of over 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.
  • Both Scotiabank and Enbridge offer robust dividends and growth potential, with yields of 4.89% and 5.37% respectively, backed by stable, long-term operations.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Enbridge

One of the best things about investing in dividend stocks is collecting that juicy income. Investors can take comfort knowing the right picks can ensure those dividends are safe while still offering growth.

For those investors looking to ensure those dividends are safe, here is a look at some great options for any portfolio.

A defensive moat is a must

To help ensure dividends are safe, starting with a defensive stock is a smart move. One standout in this area is Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Fortis is a utility stock. In fact, it’s one of the largest utility stocks in North America, with 10 operating regions serving Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Those segments provide a reliable revenue stream that is backed by regulated long-term contracts, often spanning decades in duration. Even better, that reliable revenue stream allows Fortis to invest in growth initiatives while also paying out a generous quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Fortis’ dividend pays out a respectable 3.5% yield. Even better, Fortis has raised that dividend for over 50 consecutive years, making it a powerful signal for investors that those dividends are safe for the future.

Here’s another top-pick for any portfolio

For long-term safety, Canada’s big banks are another strong option to consider. The big banks offer stable results from a mature domestic market, handsome dividend growth, and an intriguing path to growth from international markets.

And that big bank stock to consider right now is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Scotiabank is the most international of the big banks, and that focus is an opportunity for investors to seek out huge growth potential in addition to a juicy income.

Recently, Scotiabank shifted focus from Latin America to more mature markets in North America. Still, the growth persists. Over the trailing 12-month period, the bank has seen growth of over 25%.

Turning to income, Scotiabank stands out. As of the time of writing, the bank offers a tasty 4.9% yield, making it the highest paying dividends among its big bank peers.

Scotiabank also has an established cadence of providing annual upticks to that dividend, making it a solid option for both new and seasoned investors alike.

Power-up your portfolio

One final option for investors looking at options to ensure dividends are safe over the longer term is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the continent.

The company is best known for its lucrative pipeline business, and for good reason. The pipeline operation, which includes both crude and natural gas, is highly defensive. Each day, Enbridge hauls massive amounts of both across its vast network, generating cash like a toll road.

Even more impressive is the fact that Enbridge has an ample project backlog measured in the billions to expand that network.

But that’s not all.

The company also boasts a growing renewable energy business as well as a natural gas utility. Both are defensive, backed by long-term regulated contracts that generate a reliable, recurring revenue stream.

That revenue stream fuels growth and supports one of the best dividends on the market.

As of the time of writing, that dividend amounts to a tasty 5.4%. And like Scotiabank and Fortis, Enbridge continues to provide annual upticks to that dividend.

In fact, Enbridge has amassed three consecutive decades of annual increases and plans to continue that cadence. This not only reinforces the “your dividends are safe” argument but also makes Enbridge a top buy-and-forget favourite.

Your dividends are safe, and income is growing.

No stock is risk-free, even the most defensive, but the trio above can offer reliable, recurring revenue, a juicy income and long-term peace of mind.

One or all of the above would do well in any long-term well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Champion Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF is purposely built to capture Canada's best dividend paying stocks.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Cash Machine: 2 Monthly Payers You’ll Want to Own in 2025 and Beyond

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These TSX listed funds pay dividends on a monthly basis.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Turn Dividends Into Paydays: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Reliable Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can turn dividends into paydays, supplementing your income and helping you fund your financial goals.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Is PetroTal Stock a Buy for its Huge Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 20% from its 52-week high, PetroTal is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 13%…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks Built to Pay You for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have managed to maintain and raise their dividends year-after-year, even through challenging economic cycles.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Wondering how you can earn dividend income and grow your wealth? Here are 3 quality dividend stocks to buy with…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Near market highs, it'd probably be smart to buy partial positions in target companies at reasonable valuations. Then, look for…

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Daniel Da Costa

These three companies are some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks that new investors can buy now.

Read more »