Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Sleeper Canadian AI Stock I’d Buy and Hold Onto Forever

1 Sleeper Canadian AI Stock I’d Buy and Hold Onto Forever

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock stands out as a sleeper AI play worth hanging onto amid volatility.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Abstract Human Skull representing AI

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify (SHOP) rose ~9% after a deal with OpenAI to let merchants sell via ChatGPT, strengthening its position as a major Canadian AI beneficiary with meaningful medium‑term growth potential. At about $208 (~83.5x trailing P/E), the stock looks pricey, so favour steady, incremental buys or buying dips to capture long‑term AI upside while managing valuation and sell‑off risk.

Shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) have been quite resilient this past month, gaining just over 9%, even in the face of potential valuation concerns. With an outstanding quarter behind it and a recently inked deal with none other than Sam Altman’s OpenAI, it seems like Shopify is one of Canada’s biggest and best long-term artificial intelligence (AI) beneficiaries. Of course, I referred to Shopify as an AI stock a long time ago. The latest OpenAI deal, which allows Shopify merchants to sell their goods via large language model ChatGPT, could be a massive needle-mover on growth over the medium term.

Indeed, just about any AI partnership is enough to move a stock higher. And while the headline was exciting, powering shares of SHOP to a very impressive single-digit percentage gain, I think many analysts and investors are still at risk of underestimating the magnitude of the deal and what it could mean for Shopify’s fundamentals.

Shopify’s AI potential is significant: That justifies a premium!

Being able to sell on ChatGPT could grant merchants exposure like never before. And while time will tell how the collab goes, I think it’s a win-win that has very little downside risk. Indeed, even if ChatGPT users aren’t biting on Shopify goods, there’s not much harm in testing out the uncharted waters with an intriguing business model that could be the way of the future, especially as search engines lose share to ever-advancing language models.

While the deal could provide benefits right off the bat, I think it’s the longer-term potential that should have investors staying the course on shares of Shopify, even at today’s seemingly frothy levels. At $208 and change per share, SHOP stock goes for 83.5 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), which is a bit too steep to get behind. When you consider all the AI innovation underneath the hood, though, perhaps the seemingly expensive valuation isn’t so expensive, after all.

What if the tech market sells off?

Of course, Shopify stock’s fate will be closely tied to that of the tech sector and the AI trade. Indeed, a lot of smart money managers have voiced concern about valuations and the potential for a bubble to form at some point in the future. Indeed, it’s hard to ignore such successful investment legends when they strike a bearish tone.

While there might be pockets of severe froth in parts of tech, I’m not so sure the entire sector is anything close to a bubble. But that doesn’t mean the sector can’t fall into a bear market or AI winter for some period. Such a decline would probably weigh heavily on tech names, including Shopify. If such a plunge does happen, SHOP stock is a sure name to buy on the dip, as it won’t slow its AI progress down just because investors run into a bit of a growth scare.

The bottom line

At the end of the day, Shopify remains a great Canadian AI holding that deserves a spot in a Tax-Free Savings Account alongside the likes of a Magnificent Seven name. Of course, it’s always cautious to do one’s buying gradually over time to smooth the bumps in the road. With SHOP stock nearing new highs again, steady, incremental buying is how I’d play the AI winner in a seemingly expensive market.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian AI Companies to Invest In

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two Canadian AI stocks that should help you generate outsized returns over the next 12 months and beyond.

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in these three Canadian stocks can help you generate outsized gains over the next decade.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

What the U.S. Government Shutdown Means for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A U.S. government shutdown could spark short‑term cross‑border disruption. Here’s how Magna, CAE and Canadian Pacific might fall or rise…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Yes, There Are Canadian AI Stocks: Here’s Where to Look (and Invest)

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian AI stocks such as Docebo and Kinaxis can help you generate outsized gains in 2025 and…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is OpenText a Good Tech Stock to Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText looks cheap and yields about 3%, but heavy debt and a recent profit slump make it a turnaround play…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian AI Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian AI stock is breaking out with record results and could be a true buy-and-hold gem.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

The Canadian AI Stock I’m Buying Now (It’s a Deal!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want AI exposure without paying up for megacaps? Topicus offers acquisitive, AI-adjacent vertical-software growth with recurring revenue.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

AI ETFs for Canadian Investors Who Don’t Want to Miss Out

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Don't miss the artificial intelligence (AI) boom! Explore 5 top Canadian AI ETFs, from diversified tech giants to pure-play funds,…

Read more »