1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Worth Owning for Life

This TSX dividend stock should be a cornerstone of any Canadian investment portfolio.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Key Points

  • Forever stocks combine durable businesses, strong cash flow, and dividends that grow faster than inflation.
  • Enbridge checks all the boxes with nearly three decades of consecutive dividend growth.
  • It can serve as a core long-term holding, ideally in a TFSA for maximum compounding power.

When I think about true “buy and hold forever” stocks, a few traits come to mind. They operate in industries with durable demand, have a wide moat that keeps competitors at bay, generate predictable cash flow, and most importantly, consistently increase their dividends at a rate above inflation.

That last point is critical – without dividend growth, your income slowly erodes in real terms. In Canada, a handful of blue chip names fit this description, but one I have a particular soft spot for is pipeline giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

What is Enbridge?

You’ve probably seen Enbridge’s logo on your gas bill and wondered why you pay so much. That’s because Enbridge is one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies. It transports about 30% of all crude oil produced on the continent and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. Its operations include oil and gas pipelines, natural gas utilities, and renewable energy projects.

The business model is built on long-term contracts, which means revenue doesn’t fluctuate wildly with commodity prices. Instead, Enbridge earns steady toll-like cash flow from the energy people use every day, making it behave more like a utility than a traditional energy producer. As a result, it is less volatile than the average oil and gas explorer and producer.

Enbridge dividend

Enbridge is a dividend powerhouse. The company has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years, with a compound annual growth rate of roughly 9% over the past three decades. Today, the quarterly payout is $0.9425 per share, which works out to $3.77 annually. At a recent share price of about $69.30, that’s a forward yield of around 5.4%.

The payout ratio sits comfortably within management’s 60%–70% target range of distributable cash flow, suggesting that the dividend is well-supported and not at risk of being cut. The next dividend will be paid on December 1 to shareholders of record on November 15, a quarterly routine that income investors can count on.

The foolish takeaway

Enbridge isn’t the only Canadian dividend stock worth owning for life, but it’s one of the best candidates to form the foundation of a portfolio. Its wide moat infrastructure assets, predictable cash flow, and reliable dividend growth track record make it a stock you can buy and hold for decades. Held in a TFSA, those dividends compound tax-free, but even in a non-registered account, Enbridge’s eligible dividends offer favourable tax treatment.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

