Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Fortis (TSX:FTS) the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

Is Fortis (TSX:FTS) the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

If you seek a buy-and-forget holding for your self-directed investment portfolio, this might be the top pick to consider right now.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

If you are just starting to invest in the Canadian stock market and talk to seasoned investors about some of their best holdings, you might hear many of them speak of Fortis (TSX:FTS). Investors who have been in the game for a while praise Fortis as an excellent holding for virtually any investor’s portfolio.

When there is a bull market, it is very easy to be tempted by the pull of high-risk and high-reward growth stocks. You might even feel inclined to sell off some of your defensive holdings to make room for growth stocks. However, chasing all those high-momentum names carries a greater level of risk.

If a bearish slump hits the stock market, it is the high-growth stocks that often take the harder hit on the way down. Yes, they tend to rise faster with the rest of the market, but they also fall much faster and further down at the first hint of a market-wide sell-off. Why does Fortis make a better investment? Let’s discuss.

Fortis

Fortis is a $35.35 billion market capitalization utility holdings company. This Canadian firm has 10 natural gas and electric utility transmission and distribution businesses under its belt, operating in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. All three of the markets it operates in are highly rate-regulated. Most of the revenue this company generates comes from long-term contracted assets.

What do all these things mean? Well, for one, utility businesses are highly defensive investments. No matter what is happening in the economy, people need their gas and electricity. When hard times hit and people look to cut costs, their utilities are never something that crosses their minds. This means that utility businesses like Fortis can continue making money.

The rate-regulated nature of the markets means that the rates are controlled. Generating most of its revenue through long-term contracted assets provides another level of stability and predictability to its cash flows. In turn, the company has the kind of fundamentals to support its capital programs and to fund its quarterly dividends without surprises, thereby avoiding drastic changes in its plans.

Dividends galore

Fortis stock is a favourite for many investors due to its incredible dividend-paying history. Granted, it has not been paying dividends for almost two centuries like some of the top banking stocks. However, it offers an advantage that dwarves lengthy dividend histories. Fortis has one of the longest streaks of increasing shareholder dividends on the TSX.

After its most recent dividend hike, Fortis has a 51-year track record for increasing dividends without fail. This means the underlying business is well-positioned to grow the amount of money it pays investors as a reward for their loyalty. As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $70.19 per share and pays investors $0.615 per quarter per share. It reflects a 3.50% dividend yield that you can lock into your self-directed portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Utility stocks are considered boring because there isn’t much of an uptick in share prices. Long-term Fortis investors own its shares for the dividends it offers, not the capital gains. The fact that it is so boring for some investors is exactly why experienced investors love owning it.

Sure, Fortis stock historically underperforms the broader market during upticks. It also means it tends to perform better when the rest of the market is going through a lull. The low-risk business model allows Fortis to fare better than most of the market during a downturn.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Kings: TSX Stocks That Pay While They Grow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis and Canadian Utilities are Dividend Knights, providing decades of consecutive raises that offer steady, growing income for long‑term, income‑focused…

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

This Real Estate Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in Canada Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Priced at a 67% discount, this REIT offers a 7.4% yield with a super-safe future payout. Is this the ultimate…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

TerraVest, Hammond, & More: Canada’s Industrial Comeback Stories

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Industrial stocks are staging a comeback, with roll‑ups, organic recovery, and infrastructure cash flows power TerraVest, Hammond Power, and Brookfield…

Read more »

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Dividend Stocks

How Are Canadian Lumber Stocks Doing in This Tariff Environment?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian lumber stocks such as Canfor may offer significant upside potential over the next four years.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

7.75% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX income fund pays a $0.1-per-share distribution every month like clockwork.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 8.19% Payout Each Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This high-yield stock paying monthly dividends is the perfect holding in a TFSA.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Ditch BCE Stock for This Incredible Dividend Play?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Vanguard dividend ETF pays monthly and is unlikely to cut its payout, unlike BCE.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

| Kay Ng

The top Canadian stocks are great long-term investments. But only one appears to be a reasonable buy today.

Read more »