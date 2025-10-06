Is Fortis (TSX:FTS) the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

If you seek a buy-and-forget holding for your self-directed investment portfolio, this might be the top pick to consider right now.

If you are just starting to invest in the Canadian stock market and talk to seasoned investors about some of their best holdings, you might hear many of them speak of Fortis (TSX:FTS). Investors who have been in the game for a while praise Fortis as an excellent holding for virtually any investor’s portfolio.

When there is a bull market , it is very easy to be tempted by the pull of high-risk and high-reward growth stocks. You might even feel inclined to sell off some of your defensive holdings to make room for growth stocks. However, chasing all those high-momentum names carries a greater level of risk.

If a bearish slump hits the stock market, it is the high-growth stocks that often take the harder hit on the way down. Yes, they tend to rise faster with the rest of the market, but they also fall much faster and further down at the first hint of a market-wide sell-off. Why does Fortis make a better investment? Let’s discuss.

Fortis

Fortis is a $35.35 billion market capitalization utility holdings company. This Canadian firm has 10 natural gas and electric utility transmission and distribution businesses under its belt, operating in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. All three of the markets it operates in are highly rate-regulated. Most of the revenue this company generates comes from long-term contracted assets.

What do all these things mean? Well, for one, utility businesses are highly defensive investments. No matter what is happening in the economy, people need their gas and electricity. When hard times hit and people look to cut costs, their utilities are never something that crosses their minds. This means that utility businesses like Fortis can continue making money.

The rate-regulated nature of the markets means that the rates are controlled. Generating most of its revenue through long-term contracted assets provides another level of stability and predictability to its cash flows. In turn, the company has the kind of fundamentals to support its capital programs and to fund its quarterly dividends without surprises, thereby avoiding drastic changes in its plans.

Dividends galore

Fortis stock is a favourite for many investors due to its incredible dividend-paying history. Granted, it has not been paying dividends for almost two centuries like some of the top banking stocks . However, it offers an advantage that dwarves lengthy dividend histories. Fortis has one of the longest streaks of increasing shareholder dividends on the TSX.

After its most recent dividend hike, Fortis has a 51-year track record for increasing dividends without fail. This means the underlying business is well-positioned to grow the amount of money it pays investors as a reward for their loyalty. As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $70.19 per share and pays investors $0.615 per quarter per share. It reflects a 3.50% dividend yield that you can lock into your self-directed portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Utility stocks are considered boring because there isn’t much of an uptick in share prices. Long-term Fortis investors own its shares for the dividends it offers, not the capital gains. The fact that it is so boring for some investors is exactly why experienced investors love owning it.