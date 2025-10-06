Retire Richer: 2 Dividend All-Stars I’ll Never Sell

Set yourself up for a more comfortable retirement by investing in these two TSX dividend all-stars and holding them in a self-directed TFSA portfolio.

If you are planning for your retirement and want a more comfortable time in your golden years, simply saving cash under your mattress is not the way to go about it. Canadian investors thinking about long-term opportunities, at least those who are Foolish about it, likely turn to investing in dividend stocks . Why? Because dividend investing can grow your wealth considerably over the years.

Many newer investors get distracted by high dividend yields when investing in dividend stocks. However, getting richer requires considering far more than merely the dividend yields. Strong, blue-chip companies tend to pay out dividends and buy back shares, allowing investors to earn higher returns and passive income. The best dividend stocks also increase payouts each year, allowing for passive income to keep pace with, and even beat inflation.

Given this backdrop, here are two long-term holdings that might be perfect for your self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a $151.34 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian energy industry. The diversified energy company owns extensive midstream assets transporting hydrocarbons across Canada and the United States. Its pipeline network and other facilities serve energy producers in the region, making it a vital business for the North American economy.

Besides its role in traditional energy, it also operates one of the largest regulated natural gas utility businesses in North America and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company. Enbridge also has a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets that future-proof the company in a greener energy industry. It also sets the company up for significant long-term growth when the industry booms.

As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $69.39 per share and boasts a 5.43% dividend yield. To make it even more attractive, Enbridge stock has a dividend-growth streak spanning over 30 years.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a darling holding for many investors. The $35.35 billion market-cap Canadian company owns and operates several natural gas and electric utility businesses in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Fortis is as defensive as a business can get, providing essential services that protect its cash flows from broader economic downturns.

Besides that, most of Fortis’s revenue comes from long-term contracted assets in highly rate-regulated markets. This means the company’s cash flows are predictable and stable. It comes as no surprise that the dividends it pays are considered virtually guaranteed. Fortis also has one of the longest dividend-growth streaks that spans 52 years.

As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $70.19 per share and boasts a 3.5% dividend yield that you can lock into your self-directed TFSA portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Building a portfolio of dividend stocks in a TFSA can help you create a self-directed pension to support your other retirement income streams. Since the investments are made with already taxed money, your wealth growth in a TFSA does not incur taxes on interest, capital gains, or dividends. You can withdraw the money without worrying about triggering clawbacks for your other pensions.