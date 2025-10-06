Member Login
Home » Investing » This Real Estate Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in Canada Right Now

This Real Estate Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in Canada Right Now

Priced at a 67% discount, this REIT offers a 7.4% yield with a super-safe future payout. Is this the ultimate Canadian real estate bargain for October?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
buildings lined up in a row

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Grab a 7.4% yield with extreme safety, backed by one of the industry's lowest AFFO payout ratios at just 41%.
  • Management is aggressively buying back shares at a 66.9% discount to net asset value, directly boosting value for remaining investors.
  • This REIT trades at a staggering two-thirds discount to its net asset value, offering immense potential for price recovery

The Canadian real estate sector is showing signs of improvement. Recent data points to a revived housing market, with home sales and prices climbing in major cities as buyer confidence returns. This renewed optimism is beginning to ripple into the broader real estate landscape, making it a fascinating time for investors. Yet, while the residential market grabs headlines, a potentially bigger opportunity is in the slowly recovering office sector. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:TNT.UN) is trading at a staggering 67% discount to the value of its properties, all while paying a generous 7.4% distribution with industry-leading cash flow coverage. For investors seeking a high-yield real estate passive income source to buy with monumental upside, this undervalued real estate play could be the ultimate contrarian play for October 2025.

True North Commercial REIT: Weathering a perfect storm

True North Commercial REIT owns a portfolio of 39 office properties comprising 4.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Canadian office REIT has been navigating a difficult period, which included suspending its monthly distributions in late 2023 to strengthen its financial position as interest costs soared. That tough decision paved the way for a remarkable comeback in 2025.

In April, the trust reinstated its monthly distributions, and the payouts now boast a juicy 7.4% annual distribution yield. What makes this income stream particularly attractive is its foundation. The monthly distribution is supported by an incredibly low AFFO payout ratio of just 41%. AFFO, or Adjusted Funds From Operations, is a key measure of a REIT’s distributable cash flow. A low payout ratio means only 41% of that cash flow is needed to cover the distributions, leaving a significant safety cushion and ample cash for other uses. This is a hallmark of a potentially sustainable dividend.

What’s remarkable about True North’s portfolio is its ability to retain tenants given its strong 93% occupancy rate by mid-year 2025. Its tenant portfolio is comprised of 72% government and investment-grade credit-rated tenants who rarely default on their rentals. The trust well structured its $1.2 billion asset portfolio to thrive as companies fall in love with offices again.

A deeply discounted REIT to buy in October?

Management isn’t just sitting on True North’s extra cash. Trustees are actively working to close the deep gap between the trust’s unit price and its Net Asset Value (NAV), which is the per-unit accounting value of its property portfolio. How? Management is aggressively buying back REIT units on the open market. The trust is selling some office properties close to their full accounting value and using the proceeds to repurchase units that trade at a 66.9% discount. This shrewd move is accretive to NAV and future earnings for every remaining unit. Management clearly believes the market is grossly underestimating the REIT’s business.

So, why is the public so unsure? The office sector has faced well-documented headwinds, and True North carries a total debt ratio of 61.8%, which is on the higher side. However, there’s a silver lining. With interest rates declining in Canada, the REIT has a prime opportunity to refinance its debt at more favourable rates over the next two years, reducing interest expenses.

True North Commercial REIT’s debt had a weighted maturity of 2.6 years going into the third quarter of 2025.

The Canadian real estate stock for contrarian investors in October

True North Commercial REIT presents a fascinating proposition: a high, well-covered monthly distribution and a clear path for capital appreciation as management works tirelessly to close the NAV gap through strategic asset sales and unit buybacks. While the office sector currently requires a strong stomach for risk, the potential reward for taking the contrarian view is substantial. For investors looking for a real estate passive income source to buy with significant upside, TNT.UN’s unique combination of a 7.4% yield, a rock-solid 41% payout ratio, and a colossal 66.9% NAV discount makes it a standout candidate for a long-term portfolio.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Kings: TSX Stocks That Pay While They Grow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis and Canadian Utilities are Dividend Knights, providing decades of consecutive raises that offer steady, growing income for long‑term, income‑focused…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

TerraVest, Hammond, & More: Canada’s Industrial Comeback Stories

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Industrial stocks are staging a comeback, with roll‑ups, organic recovery, and infrastructure cash flows power TerraVest, Hammond Power, and Brookfield…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis (TSX:FTS) the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

| Adam Othman

If you seek a buy-and-forget holding for your self-directed investment portfolio, this might be the top pick to consider right…

Read more »

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Dividend Stocks

How Are Canadian Lumber Stocks Doing in This Tariff Environment?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian lumber stocks such as Canfor may offer significant upside potential over the next four years.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

7.75% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX income fund pays a $0.1-per-share distribution every month like clockwork.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 8.19% Payout Each Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This high-yield stock paying monthly dividends is the perfect holding in a TFSA.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Ditch BCE Stock for This Incredible Dividend Play?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Vanguard dividend ETF pays monthly and is unlikely to cut its payout, unlike BCE.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

| Kay Ng

The top Canadian stocks are great long-term investments. But only one appears to be a reasonable buy today.

Read more »