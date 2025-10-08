Member Login
The Canadian Dividend Stock I'd Trust for the Next 10 Years

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

There are few, if any stocks I would trust in my portfolio more than this stellar Canadian dividend stock. Here’s why you also need it in your portfolio.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge is one Canadian dividend stock to own, anchored by a massive pipeline network moving ~1/3 of North American crude and ~1/5 of U.S. natural gas.
  • Beyond pipelines, Enbridge’s regulated, recurring-revenue businesses include renewables (~2,570 MW across 30+ facilities) and a gas utility serving ~7 million customers.
  • The stock offers a yield of ~5.46% and has increased its dividend annually for three decades, supporting a buy-and-hold, income-compounding strategy.

The market is truly blessed with an abundance of great stocks to evaluate. And if you appreciate a Canadian dividend stock (or three), there are great options there, too.

Here’s the one Canadian dividend stock that all investors should consider for the next decade and beyond.

Meet the one stock your portfolio really needs

The one Canadian dividend stock that should be on the radar of investors everywhere right now is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).  Enbridge is an energy infrastructure company that boasts multiple business segments.

Enbridge is best known for its pipeline business, which contains both crude and natural gas segments. The company hauls massive amounts of both each day across that massive network.

In fact, Enbridge transports so much that the pipeline business makes Enbridge one of the most defensive options on the market.

To put that in perspective, Enbridge transports one-third of all North American-produced crude. Turning to natural gas, Enbridge transports one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market.

The pipeline segment generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue, making it the Canadian dividend stock your portfolio needs.

But that’s not all of what Enbridge does

Beyond pipelines: Enbridge’s other growth engines

Enbridge also operates other businesses. Specifically, Enbridge operates a growing renewable energy business and is one of the largest natural gas utilities on the continent.

The renewable energy business consists of over 30 facilities located in Europe and North America. The facilities generate electricity and are bound by long-term regulated contracts.

Those contracts provide Enbridge with a recurring and stable source of revenue that leaves room for growth and dividends.

Over the past two decades, Enbridge has invested $12 billion into the segment to build out its current portfolio. Collectively, those facilities, which include solar, wind and geothermal sites, have a net generating capacity of 2,570 MW.

That’s enough to power nearly 1.9 million homes.

Turning to the natural gas business, Enbridge is equally impressive. Enbridge boasts a whopping 7 million natural gas customers across its growing network, which includes parts of Canada and the U.S.

And like the renewable energy business, the gas utility is regulated and generates a stable, recurring source of revenue.

What about dividends?

Perhaps the main reason why investors turn to Enbridge, and why it’s the Canadian dividend stock to own right now, is that juicy quarterly dividend payout.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge offers investors a robust 5.5% yield. This means that investors who buy $30,000 of Enbridge stock today will begin earning a cool $1,655 in the first year alone.

The reason I say first year is because Enbridge has provided investors with an annual uptick to that dividend for an incredible three-decade run. This not only makes this the Canadian dividend stock to buy, but one to buy and forget about for decades.

Oh, and let’s not forget that prospective investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet have another option. Choosing to reinvest those dividends until needed will allow any eventual income to continue growing.

Enbridge: The Canadian Dividend stock you need

No stock is without risk, but Enbridge offsets that risk in several ways: the diversified mix of business segments, the sheer necessity of those business segments, and its long-established quarterly dividend.

Enbridge is a superb option for any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your income compound over time.

