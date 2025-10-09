Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks Positioned to Ride AI Gains

2 Canadian Stocks Positioned to Ride AI Gains

AI winners won’t all be headline-grabbers, but infrastructure and industrial real estate plays like Brookfield Infrastructure and Dream Industrial could quietly profit.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canada’s research, talent, and infrastructure make it a strong base for AI-driven growth.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure can profit from rising data-centre and power demand, supporting steady income and dividend growth.
  • Dream Industrial REIT benefits from logistics and last-mile space near AI hubs, boosting rents and occupancy.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks haven’t been quiet when it comes to massive gains. Practically anything even slightly using AI has been dubbed an AI stock and seen as an opportunity investors won’t want to miss. However, there are still opportunities that are less about AI and more about support.

That’s why today, we’re going to go big, looking at how the larger picture can influence AI gains and stocks that could benefit.

The surge

First, let’s look at those areas that could benefit from a surge in AI. Here, we can go straight to the top, with Canada itself being an advantage as a research foundation. Universities have been early leaders in machine and deep learning, creating a rich talent base that’s attracted AI labs from some of the Magnificent Seven companies.

What’s more, Canada benefits from business-to-business and infrastructure sectors. These include finance, logistics, energy and natural resources. These are ripe for a quiet revolution in AI, from optimizing supply chains to automating maintenance.

Then there’s the infrastructure demand. Building a digital backbone for AI through data centres, renewable power, and semiconductors plays right into Canada’s strengths. As these expand, Canada can provide the necessary room for future growth. So, now, let’s look at two stocks offering it already.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is going to be a clear winner through AI gains. The infrastructure asset manager and operator owns a globally diversified portfolio that includes transport, energy, communications, and, yes, data infrastructure.

The growing demand for data centres and cloud computing capacity has positioned BIP well for future growth. This has already occurred through heavy investments in AI across Europe and elsewhere. In fact, its energy and power infrastructure can help supply further growth within the sector.

During the second quarter, growth was already seen with BIP reporting net income of $69 million and funds from operations of $638 million, up 5% year over year. It also increased its dividend by 6% to US$0.43 per unit. So, while investors wait for this infrastructure stock to rise higher, they’ll be paid out for their patience.

DIR

Another company that could benefit from AI is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns, manages and operates light industrial, distribution, and logistics properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. This focus on light assets creates steady and easy to manage long-term growth.

During recent earnings, the company showed more strength in the second quarter. Diluted funds from operations (FF) were up 4% to $0.26 per share, with net operating income at $100.3 million, a 5% increase. Furthermore, it signed over 3.3 million square feet of new leases and renewables. And with net rental income at $94.7 million, the company looks stronger than ever.

Here, AI is more of an indirect beneficiary, which is why it could be a hidden gem. As AI workloads grow, data centres expand, and support is needed. This creates demand for industrial and logistics real estate near AI and tech hubs. Furthermore, it’s a solid last-mile logistics REIT near urban centres, so it can easily benefit from any automated ecommerce, demand forecasting, and supply chain precision.

Bottom line

There’s a lot of upside to be had here in Canada in terms of AI, but it’s not always about going straight to the top. Everyone else has done the same, so now it’s about thinking smarter and finding efficient ways for companies to benefit from AI. So, while gains may not show up in headlines, they’ll certainly show up in your portfolio.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next Big Winners

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) could be one of the next big growth stories.

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

What Celestica Tells Us About Canada’s Industrial Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica's 317% rally spotlights Canada's shift to high-tech manufacturing tied to AI and semiconductors, but is the stock still worth…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Subsector Trends: Mining vs Tech vs Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI is powering a TSX breakout and mining, tech, and energy stocks are set to benefit from rising demand for…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

Clean Tech & AI: Two Forces Reshaping Canadian Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Clean tech and AI are converging, so here’s how Canadians can invest smartly, from renewables and miners to Brookfield Renewable…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $30,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s top two winning stocks in 2025 can help grow your money tenfold over a shorter timeframe.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Tech Stocks

The TSX Portrait of a High-Growth Canadian Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want high‑growth Canadian stocks that actually last? Here are three quality names to consider for durable growth.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

Why SoundHound AI Stock Soared Wednesday Morning

| Danny Vena

The conversational artificial intelligence (AI) specialist reported a positive development.

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Tech Stocks

Meta Platforms Stock Investors: Circle This Date on Your Calendar

| Anthony Di Pizio

Meta is growing its earnings faster than every other "Magnificent Seven" company except Nvidia right now.

Read more »