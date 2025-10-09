Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside

There are plenty of undervalued TSX stocks to consider right now, despite the market still trading at highs. Here’s a duo to consider today.

Demetris Afxentiou
Key Points

  • Two undervalued TSX picks for a diversified, long-term portfolio: Savaria (SIS) and goeasy (GSY), both offering dividends.
  • Savaria benefits from aging-population demand, trades around $21 at ~49% below estimated fair value, forecasts ~31% annual earnings growth, and pays a 2.66% monthly yield.
  • Goeasy, a non-prime lender in a growing market, has a low ~9.8 P/E, posted record loan growth while shares lag, and offers a ~3.57% yield for growth and income.

Is your portfolio diversified? There’s no shortage of great long-term stocks on the market to buy. Notably, some of those great stocks are now undervalued TSX stocks that should be on the radar of investors everywhere.

Here’s a look at two stellar undervalued TSX stocks to add to your portfolio.

Here’s a long-term opportunity to note

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is the first option for investors seeking out those undervalued TSX stocks. Savaria is best known for providing an accessibility solution in key areas such as home elevators, stair lifts, and mobility aids.

This gives Savaria a unique edge, given the aging population. That positioning also bolsters future demand for the products that Savaria provides. 

As of the time of writing, Savaria trades at just over $21, representing a 49% discount on the estimated fair value, making it an undervalued gem. Furthermore, Savaria forecasts earnings to grow a whopping 31% annually.

Year to date, the stock is up 7%, but it’s down over 4% over the trailing 12 months, partly due to tariff uncertainty.

This adds to the overall appeal for long-term investors who should see Savaria as one of the must-have undervalued TSX stocks to buy.

Finally, let’s not forget that Savaria offers a monthly dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend pays out a respectable 2.66% dividend.

Here’s another option to consider

Another great option for investors looking at undervalued TSX stocks to buy is goeasy (TSX:GSY).

For those unfamiliar with the stock, goeasy is what is known as a non-prime consumer lender. This is an alternative to the prime market lenders (think big bank stocks), as it caters to a different customer.

The non-prime lending market is an expanding area of the market, given the rising prices and market volatility we’ve seen unfold over the past year.  In other words, the number of potential customers looking at that non-prime lending market is growing.

And despite the improving market for non-prime consumer lenders like goeasy, the stock remains one of the undervalued TSX stocks. By way of example, the stock’s P/E comes in at a historically low 9.80.

That opportunity is apparent in goeasy’s stock price and recent results. goeasy posted record loan growth earlier this year, but the stock price has remained flat this year and is down over 10% over the trailing 12-month period.

Prospective investors should be focused on the long-term potential of the stock. goeasy offers a solid track record and an aggressive growth focus bolted onto a resilient (if not lucrative) business model.

In addition to its growth focus, goeasy also offers investors a tasty dividend, too. As of the time of writing, goeasy offers a 3.57% yield. This makes it an ideal option for long-term investors looking to buy a growth and income play with long-term potential.

What are your undervalued TSX stocks?

No stock is without risk. Fortunately, both stocks mentioned above offer long-term growth and trade at discount levels. The fact that they also provide a growing dividend is just icing on any portfolio cake.

Finally, both options collectively provide a diversified mix of options that would do well in any larger, well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

