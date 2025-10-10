Member Login
Home » Investing » Momentum Is Shifting to TSX Mining: Here’s Who Benefits

Momentum Is Shifting to TSX Mining: Here’s Who Benefits

Mining stocks, especially Teck Resources, are climbing the TSX charts. Here’s how you can capitalize on the sector’s momentum.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Nickel ore is mined from the ground.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Rising gold and copper prices are boosting mining stocks, driven by macro risks and global infrastructure demand.
  • Teck Resources offers diversified mineral exposure and a promising merger with Anglo American, enhancing resilience and growth potential.
  • Despite fluctuating interest, Teck remains a solid bet for investors navigating traditional and emerging mineral markets.

The TSX30 came out recently, and while the number one growth name went to a technology stock, the second place was perhaps more surprising with a mining stock taking that top spot. However, scroll down and you’ll see quite a lot of mining stocks hitting the top list over the last three years. So, what’s going on? And are there mining stocks investors can still benefit from?

What happened

Momentum continues to build in the mining sector, yet it’s not simply because of one market mover. In fact, there are multiple reasons behind today’s share price increase for miners. Yet of course, the most obvious comes from gold.

Gold has taken off, surging to US$4,000 per ounce this week. Macro risks like inflation and geopolitical uncertainty are all elevated, with capital increasingly flowing into safe haven assets such as gold. Mining and gold stocks, therefore, benefit from an investment in this area.

Yet gold isn’t alone, with copper also becoming a major winner for mining stocks. Copper and other base or critical metals are getting renewed attention thanks to the energy transition, electric vehicle needs, and infrastructure demand. Some copper miners have seen supply pressures mount, leading to an excellent buying opportunity. So, which stock stands to win?

TECK

When it comes to winners in this area, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) could be a huge winner for today’s investor. Teck is a diversified mining company, spanning steelmaking coal and zinc, to copper and even energy. As a result of the diversification, it is not a pure play, but it does give it resilience. It seems this is what Anglo American liked about the company, recently announcing a merger of equals between the two.

The new “Anglo Teck” is expected to tilt heavily towards critical minerals. In fact, it would offer more than 70% exposure to copper. The best part? It will still operate out of Canada, leading to even more growth for our country. The merger is valued at US$53 billion, with Anglo shareholders owning 62.4% and Teck 37.6%. What’s more, the new stock should achieve about US$800 million in annual cost synergies by the fourth year.

Meanwhile, Teck has made some changes. The miner lowered its copper guidance at its QB mine, trimming the output owing to tailings disposal issues. While negative on the surface, revisions are now aligning with Anglo’s prior assumptions, making the merger more robust. Though all considered, it’s still a solid investment while the companies look to combine.

Bottom line

When it comes to TSX mining stocks gaining momentum, Teck stock certainly belongs on that list. The mining sector is seeing renewed interest as macro conditions favour it, with valuations allowing for upside. And now, major names are breaking out. However, momentum is fragile and can reverse easily, and if interest rates stay higher for longer, the rally in precious metals could stall. That’s why it’s important to look to solid investments like Teck instead. It’s an interesting bet as it straddles traditional resource exposure and critical minerals, and the major merger could reshape the future.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

towels hotel
Tech Stocks

What Investors Missed While Watching Canada’s Big Cap Names

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Look beyond Canada’s biggest names. Two under-the-radar TSX stocks could be the next long-term portfolio winners.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

The Best Defensive Plays on the Canadian Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want portfolio protection? Three defensive Canadian stocks in apartments, waste services, and discount retail, can help steady returns during market…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Energy Stocks

TSX Breakout Stocks That Just Made the Leap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover three TSX breakout stocks with explosive growth potential and learn why these should be on your investment watchlist.

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

What Celestica Tells Us About Canada’s Industrial Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica's 317% rally spotlights Canada's shift to high-tech manufacturing tied to AI and semiconductors, but is the stock still worth…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Subsector Trends: Mining vs Tech vs Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI is powering a TSX breakout and mining, tech, and energy stocks are set to benefit from rising demand for…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income with value: three TSX stocks offering yield, growth, and stability for 2025.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Stocks for Beginners

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of undervalued TSX stocks to consider right now, despite the market still trading at highs. Here’s a…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Energy Stocks

Clean Tech & AI: Two Forces Reshaping Canadian Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Clean tech and AI are converging, so here’s how Canadians can invest smartly, from renewables and miners to Brookfield Renewable…

Read more »