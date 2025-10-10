Member Login
Why This Canadian Energy Stock Could Fuel Decades of Dividends

While Imperial Oil is a top energy stock to own, it would be a safer buy on a 10–15% pullback.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Concept of multiple streams of income

Key Points

  • Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, posting strong multi‑year growth (most recent hike 20%) while keeping a low free‑cash‑flow payout ratio (29%).
  • With $24B in retained earnings, low breakeven costs (US$35/bbl), and long‑life assets supporting cash flows, the dividend looks sustainable — but the stock trades 12% above fair value (yield 2.4%), so value investors may wait for a 10-15% pullback.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Imperial Oil

When it comes to reliable dividend-paying stocks, few companies boast a track record as impressive as Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO). In a sector known for volatility, Imperial stands out as a beacon of consistency.

The oil and gas integrated company began paying dividends in 1981, but what truly sets it apart is its unbroken streak of dividend increases since 1995. That’s 30 consecutive years of annual dividend hikes — weathering oil crashes, recessions, and geopolitical shocks.

A dividend growth machine

What’s even more remarkable is the pace of its dividend growth. While many mature energy companies are content with modest increases, Imperial has delivered double-digit growth over multi-decade timeframes. Its dividend growth rates over the past:

  • 3 years: 32.6%
  • 5 years: 23.1%
  • 10 to 20 years: Ranging from 11% to 17%

Its most recent dividend hike, announced in January, was a generous 20% — reflecting both strong financials and management’s confidence in the company’s long-term cash flows.

Whether oil prices were booming or bottoming out, Imperial continued rewarding shareholders. That kind of resilience is rare, especially in the energy space.

Why the dividend is built to last

So, can Imperial Oil keep the dividend increases going for decades more? Several factors suggest it can:

  1. Proven track record: A 30-year streak of increases is no accident. It reflects prudent capital allocation and a shareholder-first mindset.
  2. Low payout ratio: The company’s trailing 12-month free cash flow payout ratio is just 29%, leaving ample room for reinvestment, buybacks, or further dividend hikes.
  3. Massive earnings cushion: Imperial holds more than $24 billion in retained earnings –about 18.5 times the dividends it paid over the past year. That financial buffer adds another layer of security for dividend investors.
  4. World-class assets: The company owns high-quality, long-life assets at Kearl, Cold Lake, and Syncrude. According to its 2025 guidance, its operations have decades of production runway left.
  5. Low breakeven costs: Imperial’s breakeven WTI price sits below US$35 per barrel, which includes sustaining capital and dividends. With oil currently trading around US$59, the company has a solid profitability cushion — even if prices dip.

A great business, but mind the valuation

There’s no question that Imperial Oil is a best-in-class operator in Canada’s energy sector. But like all commodity-linked stocks, its share price can swing with oil prices.

After rising about 642% over the past five years, at roughly $122 per share, the stock yields 2.4%. Analyst consensus suggests it’s trading at a 12% premium to fair value. As a stock in a cyclical sector, it might require more active investing. For value-conscious investors, a pullback of 10–15% would offer an entry point with a better margin of safety.

Still, that premium isn’t arbitrary. It reflects the market’s recognition of Imperial’s stability, operational excellence, and commitment to growing shareholder returns.

Investor takeaway

For long-term income investors, Imperial Oil offers a rare combination: a decades-long dividend growth record, a disciplined payout strategy, and high-quality assets that could sustain production — and dividends — for decades.

While the stock isn’t cheap today, keeping it on your watchlist could pay off. After all, few Canadian energy stocks are as well-positioned to fuel decades of passive income.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

