3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch as Oil Headlines Heat Up

Oil headlines are moving fast again, and these three TSX producers offer different ways to play a potential crude upswing.

Baytex is the higher-volatility growth play with U.S. exposure, but hedging and oil-price drops can hit earnings quickly.

Oil stocks can move fast. One headline can send crude higher. Another can pull the rug out. Investors saw that again as renewed Middle East tension pushed Brent and West Texas Intermediate higher, while a large U.S. inventory draw added more fuel to the move. For Canadian investors, this creates a familiar setup. Energy stocks look tempting when oil climbs, but the best buys still need strong assets, disciplined spending, and a balance sheet that can handle the next swing. So let’s look at three to consider on the TSX today.

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PXT

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is one name worth watching now as it offers investors a more international oil story than the average TSX producer. The energy stock focuses on Colombia, where it produces oil and gas and has spent years building deep local knowledge. That gives Parex a niche, and investors a different risk profile.

The timely catalyst here is scale. Parex recently became Colombia’s largest independent oil and gas producer through its Frontera-related growth plan. It also reported first-quarter 2026 results and declared its quarterly dividend. The energy stock still offers a notable yield, and its valuation looks reasonable beside its growth plans.

Yet investors shouldn’t treat Parex like some calm income stock. Colombia brings political, regulatory, and operational risk. Oil prices also drive cash flow. If crude retreats, the dividend and buyback appeal could lose some shine. Still, Parex looks interesting for investors who want oil exposure with income and a clear growth angle.

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WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another energy stock to watch. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 production and raised its annual production guidance to 378,000 to 382,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). That size gives it more torque when oil prices rise, but also more flexibility than smaller producers when oil weakens.

The business snapshot is simple. Whitecap produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada, with a portfolio built for scale. The Veren combination added depth in key plays and created one of Canada’s larger independent producers. When markets turn choppy, larger producers can often protect payouts and spending plans better than tiny peers. That balance could be important if oil swings harder this summer.

The catalyst comes from integration. If Whitecap pulls costs lower, keeps capital spending controlled, and hits its higher production target, investors could see stronger free cash flow. That could support dividends, debt reduction, and future buybacks. The risk sits in execution. Big deals can look great on paper but still disappoint if costs creep higher or commodity prices slide.

BTE

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) is the more aggressive watch-list name. The energy stock operates in Canada and the Eagle Ford in the United States, giving it a broader production mix. It also tends to appeal to investors who want more upside when oil markets heat up.

Baytex recently raised its 2026 production guidance to 69,000 to 71,000 boe/d after a strong first quarter. It also laid out a 2026-to-2028 outlook targeting 6% to 8% annual production growth. That gives investors a clear growth story, not just hope for higher oil prices.

The trade-off is risk. Baytex reported adjusted funds flow of about $151 million in the first quarter, but also posted a net loss tied partly to derivative impacts. That shows why energy investors need to look past one headline number. Hedging, debt, commodity prices, and capital spending all matter. Yet again, it offers exposure to a rebound, while also bringing in dividends.

Bottom line

Of these three, Parex offers income with emerging-market upside, Whitecap offers scale and Canadian consolidation, and Baytex offers higher growth potential with more volatility. Plus all three can bring in solid income even with $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PXT $27.19 257 $1.54 $395.78 Quarterly $6,987.83 WCP $16.78 417 $0.73 $304.41 Monthly $6,997.26 BTE $7.07 990 $0.09 $89.10 Quarterly $6,999.30

Oil headlines may keep heating up, but investors should stay selective. The best energy stocks don’t just rise with crude. They survive when crude cools again.