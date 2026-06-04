Oil Just Moved Again: Here’s Where I’d Invest Right Now

Oil headlines can whipsaw producers, but TerraVest offers a way to benefit from energy activity without betting on crude’s daily swings.

One headline, one supply scare, or one shift in demand can send investors back toward energy. Yet buying the obvious producer every time crude jumps can feel like chasing a bouncing ball. That’s why TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) looks interesting right now. It gives investors exposure to energy demand, infrastructure spending, and industrial growth without depending entirely on the daily price of oil. With that in mind, let’s dive deeper into why Canadian investors might want to consider TVK on the TSX today.

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TVK

TerraVest stock is not a traditional oil stock, but that’s part of the appeal. The company manufactures products used across energy, agriculture, heating, storage, and transportation markets. Its operations include tanks, trailers, processing equipment, containment products, and other industrial assets. So when energy headlines heat up, TerraVest stock can benefit from the activity around the sector, not just the commodity price itself.

For investors who want upside, but don’t want a portfolio that rises and falls with every crude chart, TerraVest stock has built its business by combining organic growth with acquisitions. Management’s goal is to grow free cash flow per share over time, which gives this stock a very different feel from a pure oil producer.

Into earnings

The latest results show why the stock still has momentum behind it. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, TerraVest stock reported sales of $442.6 million, up 42% from the same period last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $75.5 million, up 15%. Those are strong numbers, especially for a company that already had a serious growth run behind it.

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The six-month picture looked even better on the top line. Sales rose 56% to $850.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 25% to $143.3 million. That growth came largely from acquisitions, including KBK, Tankcon, Simplex, LBT, and EnTrans. In short, TerraVest stock keeps expanding its platform while adding businesses that fit its industrial and energy-adjacent strategy.

Growth and income

The dividend adds a small but useful layer. TerraVest stock declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable in July. This won’t excite investors looking for a huge yield, but the payout looks modest, and that gives the company room to keep using cash for growth. For patient investors, that balance can matter more than a headline yield.

Still, investors shouldn’t pretend this is a no-risk story. TerraVest’s net income fell in the quarter, partly due to higher depreciation, amortization, and financing costs from acquisitions. That’s the tradeoff with a company growing through deals. Acquisitions can add scale quickly, but they also bring debt, integration work, and execution risk.

Looking ahead

The company also noted softer demand for tank trailers, pricing pressure in some tank markets, and tariff uncertainty across North American manufacturing. Those issues could weigh on growth if customers delay orders or margins tighten, and after a strong share-price run, valuation matters.

Even so, TerraVest stock still looks like one of the more compelling ways to invest around oil volatility. It doesn’t need crude to climb forever to make sense. It needs industrial demand, energy infrastructure, storage, and transportation markets to keep requiring equipment. That feels like a durable setup, especially if North American energy companies keep spending through the cycle instead of freezing every time oil wobbles.

Bottom line

For investors watching oil move again, TerraVest stock offers a practical middle ground. It carries energy exposure, but with more business diversity than a producer. It has acquisition-driven growth, but also real cash flow. It has risks, but they’re easy to understand.

I’d watch the valuation closely, but if oil headlines keep heating up, TerraVest stock looks like a TSX stock worth owning before the next wave of Canadian growth-focused investors notices.