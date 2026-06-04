Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Oil Just Moved Again: Here’s Where I’d Invest Right Now

Oil Just Moved Again: Here’s Where I’d Invest Right Now

Oil headlines can whipsaw producers, but TerraVest offers a way to benefit from energy activity without betting on crude’s daily swings.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TerraVest sells energy-adjacent industrial equipment, so demand is tied to infrastructure spending more than oil prices.
  • Recent results showed strong momentum with sales up 42% in Q2 fiscal 2026, driven largely by acquisitions.
  • Acquisition-led growth brings integration and debt risk, and management flagged softer trailer demand and pricing pressure.
10 stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries

One headline, one supply scare, or one shift in demand can send investors back toward energy. Yet buying the obvious producer every time crude jumps can feel like chasing a bouncing ball. That’s why TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) looks interesting right now. It gives investors exposure to energy demand, infrastructure spending, and industrial growth without depending entirely on the daily price of oil. With that in mind, let’s dive deeper into why Canadian investors might want to consider TVK on the TSX today.

canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

TVK

TerraVest stock is not a traditional oil stock, but that’s part of the appeal. The company manufactures products used across energy, agriculture, heating, storage, and transportation markets. Its operations include tanks, trailers, processing equipment, containment products, and other industrial assets. So when energy headlines heat up, TerraVest stock can benefit from the activity around the sector, not just the commodity price itself.

For investors who want upside, but don’t want a portfolio that rises and falls with every crude chart, TerraVest stock has built its business by combining organic growth with acquisitions. Management’s goal is to grow free cash flow per share over time, which gives this stock a very different feel from a pure oil producer.

Into earnings

The latest results show why the stock still has momentum behind it. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, TerraVest stock reported sales of $442.6 million, up 42% from the same period last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $75.5 million, up 15%. Those are strong numbers, especially for a company that already had a serious growth run behind it.

The six-month picture looked even better on the top line. Sales rose 56% to $850.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 25% to $143.3 million. That growth came largely from acquisitions, including KBK, Tankcon, Simplex, LBT, and EnTrans. In short, TerraVest stock keeps expanding its platform while adding businesses that fit its industrial and energy-adjacent strategy.

Growth and income

The dividend adds a small but useful layer. TerraVest stock declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable in July. This won’t excite investors looking for a huge yield, but the payout looks modest, and that gives the company room to keep using cash for growth. For patient investors, that balance can matter more than a headline yield.

Still, investors shouldn’t pretend this is a no-risk story. TerraVest’s net income fell in the quarter, partly due to higher depreciation, amortization, and financing costs from acquisitions. That’s the tradeoff with a company growing through deals. Acquisitions can add scale quickly, but they also bring debt, integration work, and execution risk.

Looking ahead

The company also noted softer demand for tank trailers, pricing pressure in some tank markets, and tariff uncertainty across North American manufacturing. Those issues could weigh on growth if customers delay orders or margins tighten, and after a strong share-price run, valuation matters.

Even so, TerraVest stock still looks like one of the more compelling ways to invest around oil volatility. It doesn’t need crude to climb forever to make sense. It needs industrial demand, energy infrastructure, storage, and transportation markets to keep requiring equipment. That feels like a durable setup, especially if North American energy companies keep spending through the cycle instead of freezing every time oil wobbles.

Bottom line

For investors watching oil move again, TerraVest stock offers a practical middle ground. It carries energy exposure, but with more business diversity than a producer. It has acquisition-driven growth, but also real cash flow. It has risks, but they’re easy to understand.

I’d watch the valuation closely, but if oil headlines keep heating up, TerraVest stock looks like a TSX stock worth owning before the next wave of Canadian growth-focused investors notices.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Top TSX Stocks

The Canadian Companies Building AI Infrastructure and Why They Matter

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian companies building AI infrastructure are powering the nation’s digital future. Here’s why Hydro One, Emera, and Brookfield Infrastructure matter.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock vs. Enbridge Stock: Which Dividend Energy Stock Looks Better Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor and Enbridge both pay you to own Canada’s energy sector, but they deliver that income in very different ways.

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch as Oil Headlines Heat Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil headlines are moving fast again, and these three TSX producers offer different ways to play a potential crude upswing.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today as Oil Prices Keep Swinging

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil volatility is shaking markets again, and Sintana and Alphamin offer two very different ways to bet on supply-chain tightness.

Read more »

stock chart
Energy Stocks

Oil Volatility Is Back: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy volatility is back, but these three TSX gas stocks offer scale, upside torque, and even a takeover catalyst.

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Energy Stocks

Some of the Smartest Canadian Investors Are Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canada’s smart money is piling into this natural gas giant – and its CEO keeps buying the energy stock. Time…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Sticky Inflation Could Change Everything for These 3 Canadian Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sticky inflation doesn’t treat every dividend stock the same, but TRP, Northland, and Brookfield Renewable each offer essential infrastructure with…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stocks I’d Buy Today – and Why I Think They’re a Bargain

| Robin Brown

Wondering if there is still upside for Canadian energy stocks? These two oil stocks still look cheap after massive runs…

Read more »