Suncor Stock vs. Enbridge Stock: Which Dividend Energy Stock Looks Better Now?

Suncor and Enbridge both pay you to own Canada’s energy sector, but they deliver that income in very different ways.

Suncor offers more upside when oil and refining are strong, backed by big free cash flow and buybacks.

Dividend investors love a good showdown. Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) both sit near the heart of Canada’s energy sector. Both send cash back to shareholders. Both look stronger when investors want real assets, steady demand, and income. Yet they offer very different kinds of dividend exposure. Suncor gives investors more torque to oil prices and refining margins. Enbridge stock offers a steadier pipeline and utility model with a higher yield. So which one looks better today?

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SU

Suncor produces oil, upgrades bitumen, refines fuel, and sells through Petro-Canada. That integrated model gives it several ways to make money even during oil volatility. When production runs well and refineries stay full, Suncor can generate serious cash.

The latest quarter proved it. In the first quarter of 2026, Suncor generated more than $4 billion in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and $2.9 billion in free funds flow. It returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Furthermore, stronger production and refining throughput helped Suncor beat profit estimates, even while oil markets swung around.

That cash flow gives Suncor flexibility. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.40 annually, while the yield recently sat near 2.7%. Suncor also leans hard on share buybacks, which can boost per-share value when the stock trades at reasonable levels. For investors who want dividend income plus upside from oil strength, Suncor looks compelling.

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ENB

Enbridge stock takes a different path. It moves oil and gas, stores energy, owns gas utilities, and keeps expanding into power and lower-carbon projects. The company doesn’t need a huge oil rally to work. It earns much of its money through long-term contracts and regulated assets. That makes it a classic income pick.

The latest results looked steady. Enbridge stock reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while distributable cash flow rose to $1.76 per share. Management also reaffirmed 2026 guidance. The bigger story sits in its backlog. Enbridge stock has billions of dollars in secured projects, including growth tied to natural gas demand, U.S. utilities, and power needs from data centres.

The dividend remains the main attraction. Enbridge stock raised its quarterly dividend 3% to $0.97 per share for 2026, or $3.88 annualized. That marked its 31st consecutive annual dividend increase. The yield recently sat around 5%, far above Suncor’s. For pure income investors, that gap matters.

Still, Enbridge isn’t perfect. Debt stays high because the company funds huge infrastructure projects. Interest rates can pressure valuation. Growth also looks more steadier than spectacular. Investors shouldn’t expect Enbridge stock to double overnight, but deliver reliable income and moderate growth if management executes well.

Bottom line

So which dividend stock looks better today? For growth and total-return potential, I’d give Suncor the edge. Its cash flow looks strong, buybacks remain aggressive, and oil strength can move the stock quickly. But for most dividend investors seeking dependable income, Enbridge stock looks better. It offers a higher yield, longer dividend-growth record, and a business model built more around toll-like cash flow than commodity swings. Though both can offer strong income even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SU $91.11 76 $2.40 $182.40 Quarterly $6,924.36 ENB $78.59 89 $3.88 $345.32 Quarterly $6,994.51

If I were building a TFSA or retirement portfolio today, I’d start with Enbridge stock for reliable passive income. Then I’d add Suncor for extra energy upside. That balance can help investors avoid a common mistake of chasing the biggest short-term winner when their real goal is dependable, rising cash flow. The better stock depends on the job and the time horizon behind it for each investor today.