2 Screaming Buy TSX Stocks I’d Hold for the Next 20 Years

These two TSX income stocks that you can hold for 20 years are screaming buys today.

The primary objective of most long-term investors is to generate income, compound returns, or accumulate wealth over time. With a longer holding period, you can also benefit from overall market growth while mitigating short-term fluctuations.

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are screaming buys today. You can hold both dividend stocks for the next 20 years. The companies operate long-life, critical infrastructure. Each aims to increase dividends by at least 5% annually.

Strong platform

AltaGas is an established infrastructure company in North America. Its competitive edge is one strong platform with two core businesses. ALA advanced 12.4% in the last three months, raising its year-to-date gain to 32.9%. At $43.44 per share, the dividend yield is a safe and secure 2.9% (with a payout ratio of 47.1%).

This $13 billion energy constituent generates stable income regulated from the rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage businesses under the Utilities segment. According to management, the company will continue to expand within its multi-decade investment runway.

The Midstream business exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to international markets. It also engages in natural gas gathering, processing, and extraction, as well as fractionation and liquids handling. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, LPG export volumes to Asia reached a record 127,814 barrels per day (bbl/d). Notably, the tolling agreements with upstream and downstream customers are long term in nature.

In the first half of 2025, net income increased nearly 55% year over year to $567 million. For this year, AltaGas will allocate 51% of its approximately $1.4 billion self-funded capital program to the Utilities business. Its president and CEO, Vern Yu, said, “We’re excited about the long-term outlook for our utilities.”

Looking ahead, AltaGas believes that it can deliver on its dividend guidance of 5-7% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2029. The large-cap stock boasts a five-year dividend-growth streak.

Strong growth profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners operates critical infrastructure and has the same Utilities and Midstream segments as AltaGas. However, two other businesses that add to its strong organic growth profile are Transport (logistics) and Data. The $2.4 billion proceeds from asset sales this year will support its full-cycle investment strategy and enable self-funding of growth initiatives.

Brookfield Infrastructure is relatively new, established in 2007. This utility stock started paying quarterly dividends in June 2020. BIP-UN trades at $47.66 per share. Current investors feast on the 5.03% dividend yield.

Its CEO, Sam Pollock, said, “Our ability to consistently buy high-quality assets for value and monetize mature investments at attractive returns continues to differentiate our platform and positions us well to self-fund a growing pipeline of opportunities.”

In Q2 2025, net income climbed 762.5% to US$69 million compared to Q2 2024. The data platform commissioned over $1.5 billion in new capital projects in the last 12 months. Also, there were inflation-linked rate increases in the utilities and transport segments during the quarter. megatrends impacting our entire investable universe.

At the quarter’s end, Brookfield Infrastructure had a substantial liquidity position of $5.7 billion. According to Pollock, the fund is ready for deployment in its investable universe.

Solid choices

AltaGas and Brookfield Infrastructure are solid choices for long-term investors. If you invest today, your money will remain intact, with cash inflows every quarter.