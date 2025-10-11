Member Login
These 2 Stocks Are Boring Today But Could Make You Rich by 2035

If you’re tired of chasing hype and ready for stable long-term returns, you can consider these two overlooked Canadian stocks.

Jitendra Parashar
dividends grow over time

Key Points

  • Metro and Great‑West Lifeco are stable, cash‑generating Canadian stocks that could compound wealth in the long run.
  • Metro is delivering consistent execution while expanding stores.
  • Great‑West’s strong earnings growth, attractive dividend yield, and solid capital metrics make it a great stock for buy‑and‑hold investors.

Some stocks might not sound very exciting right now, especially when everyone’s chasing the flashy artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. But building wealth isn’t always about chasing the noise. Sometimes, it’s about sticking with fundamentally strong businesses that have strong cash flows, stable dividends, and a healthy track record of profitable growth. And if you hold such stocks for enough time, they could deliver solid returns without all the drama.

So, in this article, I’ll highlight two such “boring” Canadian stocks that have been doing the right things behind the scenes and could quietly make you rich by 2035.

Metro stock

Metro (TSX:MRU) could be a great stock that might not move fast, but it keeps delivering strong results quarter after quarter. The company operates a wide range of food and pharmacy retail banners across Quebec and Ontario, including Metro, Super C, and Food Basics. MRU stock is trading at $92.04 per share after climbing 11% over the last year, giving it a market cap of nearly $19.9 billion. The company also pays a quarterly dividend with a current annualized yield of 1.6%.

The company’s third-quarter (ended in June 2025) results clearly reflected how Metro is continuing to focus on reliable execution despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. During the quarter, its sales rose 3.3% YoY (year over year) to $6.87 billion. While Metro’s food same-store sales were up 1.9% YoY, it registered a 5.5% increase in its pharmacy same-store sales with the help of strong demand for prescription drugs and health products. Similarly, the company’s online food sales also jumped 14.4% from a year ago.

One of the key factors I really like about Metro is its ability to keep costs under control while expanding. Last quarter, it opened five new food stores and plans to continue that pace in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the company has also been investing heavily in its retail network and supply chain, including automation technologies and a new distribution centre in Terrebonne that earned it a provincial tax holiday.

With a strong balance sheet, improving margins, and consistent dividend payments, Metro has all the right ingredients to keep compounding returns over the next decade.

Great-West Lifeco stock

Now, let’s turn to Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO), an insurance and wealth management giant that may not grab headlines, but it delivers where it counts. This financial services holding firm operates across Canada, the United States, and Europe through brands like Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life.

After surging 25% over the last year, GWO stock is currently trading at $57.50 per share with a market cap of about $53.2 billion. It has a strong annualized yield of 4.2% with quarterly payouts.

In its second quarter of 2025, Great-West’s record base earnings climbed by 11% YoY to $1.15 billion. This performance was mainly driven by growth in its wealth and group benefits businesses, and higher equity markets.

Despite some credit-related impacts, its base earnings in the U.S. were still up compared to last year. For the quarter, the company’s Canadian operations also posted improved results, supported by strong disability insurance experience and disciplined pricing.

Great-West ended the June quarter with a solid capital position, a life insurance capital adequacy test ratio of 132%, and $2.1 billion in cash. Overall, strong earnings growth, a rising dividend, and global expansion efforts give Great-West plenty of room to keep compounding wealth for long-term investors.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

