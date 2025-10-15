Member Login
4.1% Annual Cash Flow: This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) pays a $0.57 quarterly dividend, and has a 4.1% yield.

Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Key Points

  • There's nothing better than getting consistent, dependable dividend income from a stock.
  • In past articles I highlighted TD Bank as such a stock. However, its price has increased and its yield has accordingly decreased.
  • Suncor Energy stock currently has a 4.12% dividend yield, and is fairly cheap.

When it comes to investments, there’s not much better than consistent, low-risk, annual cash flows. Sure, it’s nice to watch stocks go up, but thanks to market volatility, they often go down as well. What’s really comforting is getting a high dividend return.

Occasionally, I’ve written articles about dividend stocks I own that paid me a lot of annual cash flow. The stock I’ve posted on most often in these articles has been TD Bank (TSX:TD). I bought some TD stock last year very cheaply, after dumping my previous shareholdings early in the year. The price I got was about $75. TD was yielding about 5.5% at the time.

This year, TD has gone on a massive rally, resulting in its yield shrinking to below 4%. It’s not really a high-yielder anymore. Accordingly, I will share a different dividend stock in this article, one that I believe hasn’t really started moving yet. I’m getting a 4.1% annual dividend yield from this stock, and I expect the yield to gradually increase with time.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a Canadian integrated energy company. It is involved in oil exploration and production; refining; natural gas marketing; and gas stations. The company’s gas station chain, Petro-Canada, is one of the largest in Canada.

One of Suncor’s biggest virtues as an integrated energy company is the fact that it can make money in different oil & gas market conditions. As an E&P, it can make good money when oil prices are high. As a refiner, it can make money when there is a wide oil-gasoline price spread (“crack spread”), even if oil prices aren’t high in an absolute sense. This makes Suncor a fairly stable and dependable energy company.

Dividend potential

Suncor Energy pays a $0.57 quarterly dividend, or $2.28 per year. At today’s stock price ($55.31) that provides a 4.1% yield. If you invest $50,000 in Suncor stock, you’ll get $2061.12 in annual passive income, assuming the dividend doesn’t change. See the math below.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Suncor Energy$55.31904$0.57 per quarter ($2.28 per year)$515.28 per quarter ($2061.12) per year.Quarterly

Recent earnings

To gauge how Suncor has been doing as a business lately, we can look at its most recent quarterly earnings release.

In its most recent quarter, Suncor Energy delivered:

  • $12 billion in revenue, down 9.8%.
  • $1.1 million in net income, down 27%
  • $873 million in operating earnings, down 46%.
  • $2.9 billion in operating earnings, down 23.5%.

As you can see, it was a fairly weak quarter for Suncor. However, it’s important to note two things: first, oil prices were pretty low last quarter and Suncor should fare better in future periods when oil prices are higher. Secondly, Suncor is cheap given the earnings levels shown above.

Valuation

At today’s prices, Suncor stock is fairly cheap, trading at:

  • 11.5 times earnings.
  • 1.4 times sales.
  • 1.5 times book.
  • 4.7 times cash flow.

As you can see, the stock is quite cheap, so even with the recent decline in earnings, it remains a decent value. Personally, I’m happy owning Suncor stock.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Suncor Energy and TD Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

