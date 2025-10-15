Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Bridge to CPP With TFSA Income

How I’d Bridge to CPP With TFSA Income

TFSA investors should supplement their CPP payout with quality high-dividend stocks such as Alvopetro Energy in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadians can enhance their retirement income by investing in dividend stocks within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to create a tax-free passive income stream.
  • Alvopetro Energy provides a robust forward yield of 8.2%, with industry-leading operating margins and strong growth in production, making it an attractive option for consistent TFSA income.
  • With its strategic operations in Brazil and Canada, low debt levels, and expanding cash flow margins, Alvopetro's increasing dividends and strong financial outlook signal potential for dividend growth and long-term gains.

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is a monthly taxable benefit that aims to replace a portion of your income in retirement. In 2025, the average monthly CPP payout is $848, while the maximum payment is $1,433 for a 65-year-old.

We can see that Canadians should focus on supplementing the CPP retirement benefit with other income streams to lead a comfortable life in retirement.

One low-cost way to create a tax-free passive-income stream is by holding quality dividend stocks in the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

So, let’s see how I’d supplement my CPP payout with consistent TFSA income.

TFSA investors should buy this Canadian energy stock

Investors with exposure to fundamentally strong dividend stocks have the opportunity to benefit from steady passive income and long-term capital gains.

In the last 10 years, Enbridge stock has returned 20% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 121%.

Investors must identify a portfolio of companies across multiple sectors that are poised to maintain and even grow their dividend payouts over time. One such Canadian stock is Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV), which offers you a forward yield of 8.2%.

Valued at a market cap of $238 million, Alvopetro Energy is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil and Canada.

Is the dividend stock undervalued?

Alvopetro Energy is having a breakout year, having grown production by 50% year over year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025. Moreover, it reported industry-leading operating margins above 80% while paying a dividend yielding over 9%.

The Brazil operation is the cash flow engine as Alvopetro upgraded its gas sales agreement with Bahiagas late last year, increasing firm volumes by 33%. Production in Brazil averaged around 2,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in July, with natural gas fetching $10.62 per thousand cubic feet, substantially higher than pricing in North American markets.

Operating netbacks in Brazil hit $56.08 per barrel in Q2, up over $5 from the previous quarter. The company benefits from a low 4.2% royalty rate and qualifies for a reduced 15% income tax rate. Alvopetro is also debt-free with $15 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share this year from $0.09 previously. Since initiating dividend payments in 2021, the Canadian dividend stock has returned $58 million to shareholders while reinvesting about half the cash flow into growth projects.

In Western Canada, Alvopetro entered a farm-in deal in February targeting the Mannville stack in Saskatchewan. The company has already drilled four wells in seven months using advanced open-hole multilateral technology.

CEO Corey Ruttan outlined a potential 52-well Canadian development that could build production to 1,400 barrels per day while generating $80 million in free cash flow after capital payback. Individual well costs run around $1.8 million gross, with Alvopetro owning 50%.

Analysts tracking Alvopetro Energy stock forecast net income to increase from $23.3 million in 2024 to $62.2 million in 2029. In this period, free cash flow is forecast to improve from $28 million to $72 million.

Given an annual dividend of $0.40 per share, Alvopetro’s dividend expense is around $15.4 million, indicating a payout ratio of 50% in 2026. It’s likely that Alvopetro will raise its annual dividend as cash flow margins continue to expand.

For a company trading at less than its proven reserve value and 45% of its probable reserve value, Alvopetro stock offers an unusual combination of yield, growth, and balance sheet strength.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alvopetro Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Can Pay You Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable income? These three Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields backed by cash flow and disciplined management.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Why BCE Stock Slumped 2.3% Tuesday

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (BCE) slumped 2.3% on Tuesday. Here's why.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are three top picks if you’re in the market for reliable investments you can buy and hold forever in…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best dividend stocks to buy are those that we interact with daily. Here’s a trio you’re likely…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help in building wealth over the long term.

Read more »