Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Bank of Nova Scotia Is My Favourite Stock for a Bear Market

Why Bank of Nova Scotia Is My Favourite Stock for a Bear Market

Scotiabank’s mix of steady dividends, fortress-like capital, and international reach makes it a top defensive pick for bear markets.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Scotiabank’s diversified businesses, including strong Latin American exposure, reduce reliance on Canada for growth.
  • Robust capital and liquidity (CET1 13.3%, LCR 120%) make the bank resilient during downturns.
  • It yields about 5% and trades near 11.5x forward earnings, acting as a defensive income anchor.

When it comes to growth and income, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), better known as Scotiabank, is at the top of that list. As one of the Big Six banks, it belongs in the category of one of Canada’s most established financial institutions, even when markets turn south.

While not immune to downturns, BNS stock’s deep diversification, defensive balance sheet, and high dividend yield make it a compelling stock to hold during a bear market. So let’s get into it.

About BNS

First, a very quick history lesson (trust me, it’s worth it). BNS stock is a Canadian bank with over 190 years of operating history and more than $1.4 trillion in assets. Its strength lies in diversification across four main business segments. These include Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, and global banking and markets.

This mix provides a buffer. When capital markets slow, retail banking and wealth management often stay resilient. When rates rise, net interest margins expand. Then, when the Canadian economy softens, its Latin American exposure can still deliver growth.

Scotiabank’s International Banking footprint sets it apart. Latin America’s young populations and under-banked economies offer long-term tailwinds. During Canadian slowdowns or housing corrections, these overseas divisions can balance earnings, creating a built-in hedge that investors often overlook. That international diversification may introduce currency swings but reduces dependence on the Canadian economy, which is crucial when domestic consumer spending or housing softens.

Numbers don’t lie

Another bonus during a bear market is passive income, in this case through dividends. BNS stock is famous for its dividend, and that’s one of the biggest reasons it shines in bear markets. Right now, it offers a $4.40 annual dividend, yielding at about 5% at writing. That’s supported by an 81% payout ratio as well, with the company paying out dividends continuously since 1833.

Furthermore, banks like BNS stock survive bear markets by managing capital, not chasing returns. Scotiabank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a key measure of capital strength, stands near 13.3 %, well above the 11.5 % regulatory minimum as of the third quarter of 2025.

Plus, its liquidity coverage ratio exceeds 120%, meaning it could handle a severe short-term funding shock without distress. Better still? BNS stock looks downright valuable. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 11.6 at writing and 1.5 times book value.

Bottom line

BNS stock is what Canadian investors look for when fear hits: dependable dividends, fortress-level capital, and exposure to essential financial services that never go out of style. It’s not a growth rocket, but it’s exactly the kind of steady compounder that preserves wealth through economic cycles. In a bear market, cash flow is king, and BNS stock prints it every day.

At current valuations and yields, it’s not just a defensive stock, but an income anchor that can help investors ride out volatility while getting paid to stay patient. So if you’re an investor looking for a solid core investment for your long-term portfolio, BNS stock certainly belongs on your watchlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Explode Higher

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors hunting for value and growth, these two Canadian stocks could be the next ones to surge higher.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can $100,000 generate big monthly income? Freehold Royalties' high yield and past share gains offer a possible path.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Tech Stocks

These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your savings with a TFSA! Learn about tax-free withdrawals and the rules to avoid taxation on your investments.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Canadian Stock Down 30% That I’d Buy for Decades of Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Thinking a beaten-down dividend stock could pay for decades? Learn how to spot oversold income winners and why Fiera Capital…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

From Gold to AI: Canada’s Big Sector Rotation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX plays for a rotating market, Lundin Gold as a gold hedge and WELL Health as an AI-health rebound…

Read more »