Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
people relax on mountain ledge

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • OAS payments are modest and can be clawed back once your income passes certain thresholds.
  • Use TFSA and dividend-growth stocks to build income without triggering OAS clawbacks; Sun Life is one example.
  • SunLife yields about 4% with a sustainable payout, roughly $224,000 invested could generate about $9,000 annually.

Old Age Security (OAS) is definitely an excellent addition when Canadians enter retirement. However, at the time of writing this article, OAS payments aren’t exactly enormous. Which is why many investors might be looking for ways to increase those payments, if not double them! So today, let’s do just that by looking at what investors get from OAS payments, what those goals can be, and a dividend stock to help double them.

Into OAS

Let’s start with what doubling that OAS payment really means, and what OAS is. OAS is a federal program paying monthly pensions to Canadians aged 65 and older, as long as they meet residency requirements. It’s funded from general tax revenues, rather than by contributions like the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

At writing, the maximum OAS payment is $740.09 per month, coming to $8,881.08 per year for those aged between 65 and 74 years old. They increase if you wait until 75, hitting $814.10 per month or $9,769.20 per year in 2025. But as mentioned, these are maximum amounts.

This is where the OAS clawback and recovery tax comes into play. The clawback threshold comes in once you hit an income that’s higher than $90,997 as of 2025. Then you need to start paying back part of your OAS payments. Even worse, that can be clawed back completely if you hit $148,451 before 75, and $154,196 after. And even with those maximum amounts, let’s be honest, the amounts are modest compared to inflation and daily costs.

Start doubling

With all this taken into consideration, it’s no wonder the average OAS payment is far lower. And it’s even more clear why many Canadians might seek to invest it to turn it into higher payments. Right now, if you wanted to double your OAS payments, that could mean creating another $9,000 per year or about $750 per month, and that’s no easy feat.

To do this, you’ll need a dividend or investment that creates income that’s growing and sustainable. One that keeps pace with inflation. Plus, you need to manage taxable income carefully so you don’t trigger an OAS clawback, which is why a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is your best option.

Then, look to create a diversified portfolio of dividend growers rather than focusing on just a high yield. Investors want to make sure that dividend can sustain for decades. Which is why today we’re going to consider Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF).

SLF

SLF stock is a solid dividend stock making it a perfect companion to OAS income. It combines reliable, growing cash flow with a strong balance sheet and a yield that’s both generous and sustainable. For Canadians aiming to double their OAS payments through dividends, Sun Life offers the kind of long-term dependability and growth that can keep those payments rising well into retirement.

Sun Life is one of Canada’s largest life insurance and asset management companies, serving over 30 million clients worldwide. It operates through four key divisions, providing insurance and wealth management across Canada, the U.S. and Asia, as well as asset management. Currently, it oversees nearly US$1.4 trillion in assets under management.

Even during market volatility the dividend stock comes out strong, reporting in the second quarter of 2025 9% growth in net income year over year, and a 5% increase in AUM. As for the dividend, it offers a $3.24 annual dividend, yielding 4% and covered by a 60% payout ratio. So if you wanted to create about $9,000 in annual income, here is how much you would need to invest for dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF$87.552,557$3.52$9,000Quarterly$223,921

Bottom line

SLF is the kind of dividend stock that makes retirement simpler. It’s large, diversified, conservatively managed, and committed to dividend growth. The company’s global footprint gives it both resilience and long-term expansion potential, while its solid balance sheet ensures the dividend remains secure.

When held in a TFSA or RRSP, those dividends compound quietly and tax-free. And remember, you can always chip away towards those high payments rather than bulk invest all at once. Over time, your portfolio becomes its own pension, one that comfortably doubles your OAS payments and keeps growing long after you’ve stopped working.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are three top picks if you’re in the market for reliable investments you can buy and hold forever in…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best dividend stocks to buy are those that we interact with daily. Here’s a trio you’re likely…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help in building wealth over the long term.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Adam Othman

Generate a reliable monthly passive income by investing in these two Canadian REITs and holding them in your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip REITs such as Killam can help you generate a steady stream of passive income in 2025 and…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

A Decade of (GROWING) Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Do you want to hold dividend stocks with a great track record of total returns? Here are two top dividend-growth…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bridge to CPP With TFSA Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should supplement their CPP payout with quality high-dividend stocks such as Alvopetro Energy in 2025.

Read more »