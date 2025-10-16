Member Login
This Dividend Stock Feels Like a Paycheque That Never Ends

Imagine a monthly paycheque from your portfolio—here’s why monthly dividend payer Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) deserves a look.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Monthly dividend stocks deliver steady cash and more frequent compounding than quarterly payers, making income planning and reinvestment easier.
  • Evaluate payout ratios, debt, and track records—high yields can be unsustainable if the business can't cover dividends.
  • Slate Grocery REIT pays monthly, yields about 8.3%, and focuses on grocery-anchored properties with stable rent cash flows.

Imagine opening your account every month and seeing fresh cash land automatically, no overtime, no commute, no boss. That’s what investing in monthly dividend stocks can feel like: a paycheque that never ends. Instead of earning income through work, your money does the work for you, steadily spinning off returns while you go about your life.

Consistent cash

The beauty of monthly dividend stocks lies in consistency. Most companies pay quarterly, which can make income planning tricky. But monthly payers deliver a rhythm of reliability that mirrors how people actually live. Behind that stability is often a business model built for steady earnings. Think real estate companies collecting rent, infrastructure firms with long-term contracts, or energy distributors billing customers every month. The revenue patterns are predictable, which makes monthly payouts sustainable.

Another benefit is reinvestment power. When you get paid monthly, you can compound faster. Reinvesting dividends 12 times a year instead of four accelerates growth, allowing your income stream to snowball. Even modest yielders can become powerful over time as those monthly drips buy more shares, which, in turn, produce more income.

Considerations

Of course, not every monthly payer is perfect. Some dividend stocks pay high yields to attract investors but lack the earnings to sustain them. That’s why it’s critical to dig into payout ratios, debt levels, and track records. Strong monthly dividend stocks typically have solid balance sheets, durable demand, and a history of protecting payouts even during downturns.

There’s also a balance to strike between yield and growth. A stock paying 10% might look tempting, but if it’s eroding in value, that “paycheque” could shrink fast. Some of the best monthly payers offer moderate yields with strong business fundamentals. Over time, those tend to outperform the flashy high-yielders that burn out.

SGR.UN

Now, let’s talk about a dividend stock that strikes all the boxes with Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). The dividend stock is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate in U.S. markets. Because grocery stores are a “must-have” for communities, the idea is that their tenants are relatively stable, which gives the REIT a predictable rent cash flow.

Here’s where SGR stands in terms of its dividends. The company currently pays monthly at about $0.10 per month or $1.20 annually. This comes to a dividend yield of 8.3%! Now, true, dividend growth has been modest, as the company focuses on maintenance. And that looks quite stable thanks to its essential sector focus.

Meanwhile, the dividend stock looks quite valuable at today’s prices. It currently trades at just 7.7 times forward earnings and 0.94 times book value. Altogether, it’s an intriguing monthly dividend stock that’s proven its worth in the dividend space, especially for long-term investors looking for compounding monthly wealth.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a dividend stock with paycheque abilities, SGR is certainly one to watch. This dividend stock offers high income, paid monthly, and trades in an essential area of grocery properties. Taken together, it’s a company that doesn’t look as though it’s going anywhere, and unlike your job, it won’t stop paying you in retirement.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

