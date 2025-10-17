Member Login
Home » Investing » What’s Going On With goeasy Stock?

What’s Going On With goeasy Stock?

goeasy stock has faced significant pressure in recent weeks. Shares of this subprime lender have fallen more than 21% over the past month.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Young adult concentrates on laptop screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shares of goeasy have faced significant pressure in recent weeks, falling more than 21% over the past month.
  • Over the past five years, goeasy’s revenue increased at a CAGR of 22.7%. Further, its earnings have slightly outpaced that revenue growth rate.
  • The stock trades at a low valuation with potential for double-digit earnings growth and a 3.6% dividend yield.

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the top TSX stocks that has compounded investors’ wealth over time. The subprime lender has a history of consistently delivering solid financials, which has driven its share price and dividends. This pullback is surprising, especially as it comes at a time when broader economic conditions appear stable and interest rates are trending downward.

Here’s what dragged goeasy stock lower

Shares of goeasy have faced significant pressure in recent weeks, falling more than 21% over the past month and roughly 25% below their 52-week high. In comparison, the broader Canadian market has fared much better so far in 2025.

The primary trigger behind this sharp drop was a short-seller report released by Jehoshaphat Research, which accused goeasy of manipulating its accounting practices to inflate earnings and conceal potential credit losses.

The company swiftly and firmly denied the claims, describing them as “false and malicious.” In its response, goeasy’s management reiterated confidence in the health of its loan portfolio and the company’s growth outlook for 2025. This has helped reassure investors’ confidence in the company’s fundamentals, with the stock showing signs of recovery.

goeasy could deliver double-digit earnings growth

While the report eroded significant market value, the company’s underlying fundamentals remain strong. Over the past five years, goeasy’s revenue increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. Further, its earnings have slightly outpaced that revenue growth, reflecting operating leverage and steady credit performance. This consistently strong earnings growth has driven goeasy stock higher.

Shareholders have also benefited from goeasy’s commitment to returning capital. goeasy has paid dividends for 21 consecutive years and has raised its annual payout for 11 years in a row.

Looking ahead, goeasy’s growth story shows no signs of slowing. Management expects the consumer loan portfolio to grow to between $7.35 billion and $7.75 billion by 2027, laying a strong foundation for future revenue expansion. Although the average yield on loans could dip slightly, this decline reflects a strategic shift toward more secured lending, a move that reduces risk while maintaining profitability. Meanwhile, the company’s diversified funding base and continued expansion into new products and markets should help drive further growth.

The benefits from solid top-line growth, steady credit performance, and operating efficiency position goeasy to deliver double-digit earnings growth in future years. This sustained earnings momentum will support a recovery in the stock price and strengthen goeasy’s ability to keep increasing its dividend in the years ahead.

Is goeasy stock a buy now?

goeasy has maintained strong momentum in its business, benefiting from its leadership position in Canada’s large subprime lending market. This dominance and diversified funding positions goeasy to deliver higher earnings and consistent payouts in the coming periods.

Despite these strengths, the recent decline has pushed GSY’s valuation down. It trades at just eight times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, a figure below its historical average. This lower multiple, combined with the company’s potential for double-digit earnings growth, suggests the stock is undervalued. On top of that, goeasy also offers a dividend yield of 3.6%.

In short, goeasy stock offers growth, income, and value near the current market price, making it a compelling long-term bet.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $300/Month in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Primed for Big Returns

| Andrew Button

goeasy (TSX:GSY) looks cheap today.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have managed to maintain and even increase their dividends for years regardless of economic downturns.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Make $300 in Monthly Income With Just $60,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $300 per month from $60,000? Here’s a step-by-step plan and why Sienna Senior Living’s monthly dividend might get you…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are compounders that grow earnings faster than inflation, allocate capital intelligently, and could benefit from secular tailwinds.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $1,000 in Monthly Income in My TFSA by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $1,000 monthly from your TFSA by 2030? Here’s a clear plan and why Granite REIT’s monthly dividend can help.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

The Only Monthly Paying Stock I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure stocks can deliver steady, inflation-protected monthly income, so here’s why Northland Power (NPI) stands out.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

2 Red-Hot Energy Stocks to Buy for Big Dividend Growth

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and another dirt-cheap oil stock with a huge dividend and plenty of growth potential.

Read more »