Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 21.9% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 21.9% to Buy and Hold Forever

A high-yield tech stock stands out as a long-term investment because of its reliable quarterly dividend payments.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is a debt‑free, ~$1.2B enterprise software company with ~70% recurring revenue and a 40‑quarter dividend streak, yielding about 5.9% at ~$20.45/share.
  • The stock is down ~22% YTD with slight FY2025 revenue and net‑income declines, but positive Q3 cash flow and an acquisitive, buy‑and‑hold strategy make it a potential long‑term dividend buy.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Enghouse Systems] >

Canada’s information technology sector is much smaller compared to that of the U.S., although it wields significant market influence and is growing. The TSX posted a positive 2.17% gain in 2020, notwithstanding the global pandemic, largely due to Canadian tech stocks led by Shopify.

As of this writing, the IT sector is up 21.4%, the second-best-performing sector thus far. However, not all constituents have kept pace with the TSX’s hot winning streak in 2025. For instance, Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) trades at a discount. This rare gem is an undervalued opportunity for long-term dividend investors. You may consider taking a position while awaiting a price rebound.

Business snapshot

The $1.2 billion software and services company develops and sells mission-critical software solutions. Enghouse serves enterprises across various vertical markets. It has two core business segments, the Interactive Management Group (IMG) and the Asset Management Group (AMG), each serving a unique customer base.

Under IMG is customer interaction solutions, as well as the Specialty Product Group that provides solutions for device asset management, call accounting, marketing communications, and telecom expense management. The interactive portfolio aims to transform the customer experience.

AMG consists of two groups: Networks and Transportation & Public Safety. The former serves the communications and media, utilities, and defence sectors, while the latter’s software solutions are for transit, supply chain, and public safety.

Besides the business growth strategy, Enghouse continues to pursue acquisition opportunities. The acquisition strategy is basically a buy-and-hold approach. Prospects include public or private companies that generate $5 million to $50 million in revenues, preferably with strong recurring revenue and good customer retention. Its most recent acquisitions are Acculab (England), Margento (Slovenia), and Trafi (Lithuania).

Payout record

Most tech companies usually don’t pay dividends and would rather allocate funds for expansion, product development, or innovation. Enghouse Systems is a rare gem. It stands out because of its 40 consecutive quarterly dividend payments. ENGH started paying dividends in Q2 fiscal 2016.

If you invest today, the share price is $20.45, while the dividend yield is 5.9%. However, the year-to-date loss is 21.9%. The hefty payout compensates for the stock’s temporary weakness.  

Sustained profitability

The enterprise software company has reported consistent annual profitability in the last four years. However, the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and difficult market environment affected its financial performance in 2025. Over three quarters in fiscal 2025 (nine months ending July 31, 2025), revenue and net income declined 0.6% and 10.5% year-over-year to $374.4 million and $52.5 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the positives in Q3 fiscal 2025 include the positive net income ($17.2 million) and cash flows provided by operating activities ($27.1 million). Notably, the recurring revenue base accounts for 70% of total revenue. For Q4 fiscal 2025, Enghouse intends to complete accretive acquisitions, maintain profitability, and generate positive cash flows while adapting to evolving market conditions.

Decisive edge

Enghouse Systems is forward-looking and always focused on driving sustainable long-term growth. The company’s decisive edge in acquiring, integrating, and operating companies globally is its strong balance sheet and debt-free status. Buy this perfect dividend stock now before the impending price recovery.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX monthly dividend stocks to your TFSA to create a reliable and tax-free passive income stream in…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This 9.6% Dividend Stock Feels Like Free Cash Flow Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends feel like a steady paycheque, but high yields can mask risk. So let's take a look at one…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Growth Potential of These 2 Dividend Stocks Is Totally Underrrated

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another dividend growth stock worth looking at closely.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian utility stocks with an attractive yield can help you generate a consistent passive income stream for life.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividend stocks that keep paying and growing for years? Here’s why Fortis and Royal Bank stand out as durable,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How I’d Build a Million-Dollar Nest Egg From Just 1 Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a million-dollar TFSA? Start early, stay consistent, and let a low-cost global ETF like Vanguard VXC do…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-quality Canadian stocks are ideal options to constructing a lifelong investment portfolio.

Read more »