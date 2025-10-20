The TSX could remain under pressure at the open today as falling oil prices and shutdown worries weigh on sentiment ahead of key earnings.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 20

Canadian stocks fell for a second consecutive session on Friday as sharp declines in crude oil and precious metals prices, coupled with ongoing concerns around the U.S. government shutdown and global growth outlook, weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 350 points, or 1.2%, to settle at 30,108 — trimming the benchmark’s weekly gains to less than 1%.

Even as many market sectors, including consumer, real estate, and industrials, saw buying, heavy declines in healthcare and mining stocks dragged the TSX lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

As gold and silver prices retreated sharply, several precious metals miners such as Orla Mining, Discovery Silver, Endeavour Silver, and G Mining Ventures tanked by over 10% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

On the flip side, Canada Packers and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust were the top-performing TSX stocks, with each jumping by at least 4.6%.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) also climbed by 4.4% to $20.28 per share, making it one of the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in Chartwell stock followed a strategic update highlighting four major acquisitions in Quebec, the launch of a new development in Calgary, and the completion of $337 million in equity and debt financings.

Chartwell’s management also highlighted that these high-occupancy properties were acquired at significant discounts to replacement cost. The upbeat investor response could be a reflection of growing confidence in Chartwell’s disciplined growth strategy and stronger financial positioning. After the recent rally, its stock now trades with a 35% year-to-date gain.

Based on their daily trade volume, Sandstorm Gold, Capstone Copper, Canadian Natural Resources, B2Gold, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices continued to trade in negative territory Monday morning, raising the risk of continued selling pressure on TSX energy stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to watch global macro developments closely, particularly any updates on the U.S. government shutdown and global trade.

Later in the week, investors will also turn their attention to a series of key corporate earnings reports and consumer inflation data.

On the corporate events side, Prairiesky Royalty will announce its latest quarterly financial results after the market closing bell.

Market movers on the TSX today