Member Login
Home » Investing » Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

Down almost 80% from all-time highs, Mattr is an undervalued Canadian stock that could more than double over the next four years.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Mattr (TSX:MATR), a materials technology company, is significantly undervalued, trading 82.5% below its all-time highs, with potential for a major turnaround driven by robust revenue growth and strategic acquisitions.
  • Despite facing challenges such as U.S. copper tariffs and production constraints, Mattr reported a 33% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2, with strong segment performance and an expanded backlog of opportunities, positioning it for future growth.
  • Analysts forecast substantial revenue and free cash flow improvements for Mattr by 2029, indicating a potential 160% stock price gain within the next four years, with a 22% increase anticipated in the next 12 months, highlighting it as a compelling bargain buy on the TSX.

Investing in fundamentally strong companies that trade at an attractive multiple is a proven strategy to generate outsized gains over time. One such cheap Canadian stock is Mattr (TSX:MATR), which is valued at a market cap of $645 million.

Mattr is a Canadian materials technology company that serves transportation, communication, water management, and energy markets globally. Operating through two segments, it manufactures composite technologies, including flexible pipes for oil and gas applications under the Flexpipe brand and fibreglass storage tanks plus stormwater management products under the Xerxes brand.

Its Connection Technologies segment produces heat-shrinkable tubing, sleeves, and low-voltage wiring solutions for industrial applications.

The TSX stock has grossly underperformed the broader markets since its initial public offering in 2010. MATR stock is down 82.5% below all-time highs and has declined by 60% over the last 15 years.

Here’s why MATR stock could be the best bargain buy on the TSX today.

The bull case for this Canadian stock

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Mattr reported revenue of $321 million, an increase of 33% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $42.5 million, up 5%.

The Connection Technologies segment achieved record quarterly performance with revenue nearly doubling, thanks to the AmerCable acquisition completed late last year. The combined backlog of cross-selling opportunities between AmerCable and Shawflex now exceeds $10 million for delivery in 2026.

However, copper tariffs introduced by the U.S. administration present meaningful challenges. Mattr spends between $100 million and $130 million annually on copper products, making it the company’s largest material input cost.

Management estimates current tariffs will increase costs by mid-single digits even after mitigation efforts. These costs will likely be passed through to customers, which may impact buying behaviour amid higher prices.

Mattr also accelerated supply chain diversification to source more materials within the U.S. to reduce exposure. The Composite Technologies segment faces headwinds with revenue falling 5% in Q2 as international Flexpipe projects slowed, while Xerxes faced production constraints despite robust demand.

Management highlighted that Xerxes set a quarterly revenue record while underperforming on output due to workforce challenges at its new South Carolina facility. The business currently holds its highest delivery backlog since 2021, with orders extending into the first half of 2026.

Flexpipe continues to showcase resilience by more than doubling revenue per completed well since 2021 through share gains in larger diameter products. The business now derives roughly 40% of revenue from five-inch and six-inch products with plans to introduce even larger diametres in early 2026, expanding the addressable market by over 50%.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

Management expects third-quarter results to be modestly below second-quarter levels as market uncertainty persists, but remains confident the modernized production footprint positions Mattr for margin expansion in 2026.

Analysts tracking MATR stock forecast revenue to increase from $885 million in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2029. Its free cash flow is forecast to improve to $168 million in 2029, compared to an outflow of $59 million in 2024.

If the TSX stock trades at 10 times forward FCF, which is reasonable, it should gain 160% within the next four years. Analysts remain bullish and forecast the stock to gain 22% over the next 12 months, given consensus price targets.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 20

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could remain under pressure at the open today as falling oil prices and shutdown worries weigh on sentiment…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-quality Canadian stocks are ideal options to constructing a lifelong investment portfolio.

Read more »

how to save money
Investing

Interested in BCE Stock? Look at Telus Instead

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s examine the recent performance, growth outlook, dividend-growth history, and yields of BCE and Telus to determine which is the…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong financials, rising payouts, and a long runway for growth, these two TSX stocks are built to last.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

1 Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Investing wisely today can result in the kind of wealth that future generations can benefit from, and this top growth…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Investing

The Only TSX60 Stock I’d Buy If I Had to Hold One for Life

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) has all the makings of a "buy and hold forever" stock.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Who Knew? Bill Ackman Quietly Owns These 2 Canadian Stocks

| Andrew Button

Bill Ackman owns Brookfield (TSX:BN) and one other quality Canadian stock.

Read more »