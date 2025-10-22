Member Login
Home » Investing » Celestica Stock Got a Big Vote of Confidence: Should Investors Buy This Dip?

Celestica Stock Got a Big Vote of Confidence: Should Investors Buy This Dip?

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock has been gaining speed lately, but the turbulence has set in.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) has surged ~176% YTD and, backed by Goldman Sachs’ new buy rating, looks positioned to keep benefiting from AI-driven data‑center demand.
  • Shares are rich (≈57.6× trailing P/E, ≈38× forward P/E), so long-term investors may prefer nibbling on pullbacks (author suggests around $350) rather than chasing.

Shares of Celestica (TSX:CLS) have been so incredibly hot this year, gaining more than 176% year to date. And while value investors may shy away from chasing such a name, I think that the firm’s spot in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution could help it continue its ascent.

Of course, there are going to be more than a couple of bumps along the way, with shares more recently dipping just over 3% on Tuesday in what was a fairly turbulent session of trade for the TSX Index, which was off close to 2% in a day. Indeed, much of the Tuesday tumble was attributed to considerable weakness in the gold-mining stocks.

The latest stumble in the TSX could be an opportunity to buy the stocks that “work”

Either way, the latest TSX Index stumble, I think, should be viewed as just another dip to pick up shares of overheated names that might not be ready to roll over quite yet. Of course, shares of CLS are getting a bit hard to value now that they’re trading at 57.6 times trailing price to earnings (P/E).

While the growth prospects do warrant a big premium, the big question investors must ask themselves is how much of a premium should one pay for the AI beneficiary, as the so-called fourth industrial revolution looks to move into yet another year.

On a forward-looking basis, shares go for just shy of 38 times forward P/E, which is a much more reasonable figure, especially for one of Canada’s hottest new tech names.

If growth can stay in the high-double digits, perhaps due to continued strength in AI-driven demand, I’d be in no rush to sell the name at the first signs of pain. The AI trade still looks intact despite “bubble” concerns raised by some. Perhaps the biggest vote of confidence over the past week, I believe, is the initiation of coverage from one of the biggest banks on Wall Street.

Celestica gets a big upgrade

With Goldman Sachs starting CLS shares with a buy rating and a price target that still implies a good amount of upside from current levels (especially after the latest Tuesday dip), it might be an opportune time to think about adding to a position.

Though I’m never a fan of chasing, I think that nibbling into further weakness, preferably closer to $350 per share, could be a smart move for long-term investors who believe in the growth story. In short, Goldman analysts said they view the Canadian firm as a “winner amongst growing AI data centre build deployments” because of their “competitive advantage[s].” Indeed, that’s an encouraging statement, to say the least.

Either way, I think Goldman is right to stay upbeat on Celestica, even though much of the easy gains have already been made by earlier investors.

At the end of the day, the firm has a fairly wide economic moat that should protect its growth in the continued AI data centre boom. As deals in the AI scene become more circular, I think Celestica is a name that will continue to benefit as more firms look to up their spending on the latest and greatest AI tech and tools.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy for 2026 With $5,000 Right Now

| Geoffrey Seiler

Broadcom and TSMC look poised to have strong years in 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Adam Spatacco

Investors can gain exposure to leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks with just $1,000 today.

Read more »

Google wideshot cc Alphabet
Tech Stocks

Why Shares of Alphabet (Google) Are Falling Today

| Bram Berkowitz

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, teased its own artificial intelligence-powered web browser.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock That Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock with a leading position in the modern supply chain could be the next big AI winner.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

I’m Buying This Magnificent 7 Stock on Any 10% Dip

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Amazon's stock has fallen 2% this year as macro-economic concerns weigh. With a strong long-term outlook, I'm a buyer on…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock Is Down 29% From its High: It’s Probably Time to Buy

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) shares look like a steal after falling into a bear market amid the broad AI surge.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Could AMD Finally Outperform Nvidia Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

AMD stock is up 93% year-to-date, crushing Nvidia. But can the AI underdog's risky bets topple a $4.5-trillion titan? Let's…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 21.9% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield tech stock stands out as a long-term investment because of its reliable quarterly dividend payments.

Read more »