Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

These two top ETFs neatly capture both the yield and growth aspects of dividend investing,

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A $50,000 Canadian dividend portfolio can be built with just two ETFs: one for high yield (XEI) and one for dividend growth (CDZ).
  • Together, they provide exposure to Canada’s top dividend payers and companies with reliable, rising payouts.
  • You’ll earn monthly income, broad diversification, and long-term compounding, all without picking a single stock yourself.

If you’ve got $50,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you could spend hours trying to pick individual dividend stocks – or you could let a dividend-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) do the heavy lifting. These funds automatically spread your money across dozens of proven income payers, saving you time and reducing single-stock risk. Most even pay you monthly.

For this strategy, you can cover virtually every dividend stock worth owning in Canada with just two ETFs: one focused on high dividend yields and another on consistent dividend growth. Here are my picks.

$25,000 in high dividend yields

The ETF to own here is the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI).

It holds 75 companies chosen from the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index for their above-average dividend yields, with a natural tilt toward value stocks that trade at lower valuations relative to their earnings or cash flow.

Even compared to Canada’s financial- and energy-heavy stock market, this ETF doubles down on those sectors. That concentration comes with more volatility, but also strong income potential. The ETF delivers a 4.9% trailing 12-month yield, distributed monthly, making it a favourite among income-focused investors.

It’s also one of the lowest-cost options in its category, with a 0.22% management expense ratio (MER). On a $25,000 investment, that works out to roughly $55 a year in fees – a small price for broad, steady exposure to Canada’s biggest dividend payers.

$25,000 in dividend growth

The natural complement to XEI is the iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ).

This fund holds 89 large, established Canadian companies that have increased their ordinary cash dividends every year for at least five consecutive years. The yield isn’t as high – around 3.5% – but that’s not the main draw.

These companies are the ones growing their payouts steadily, building what’s often called a dividend snowball, where reinvested and rising dividends compound your income over time. Like XEI, this ETF also pays monthly distributions.

Despite its slightly higher MER and lower yield, CDZ has performed well. With dividends reinvested, its three-year annualized total return of 17% has edged out XEI’s 15.6%, showing the benefit of focusing on steady dividend growth.

A $50,000 dividend portfolio can be built with just two ETFs: one for yield (XEI) and one for growth (CDZ). You’ll earn monthly income, broad diversification, and long-term compounding – all without picking a single stock yourself.

The Foolish takeaway

If I had $50,000 to invest for dividends, I wouldn’t overcomplicate it. A split between XEI and CDZ covers nearly every major dividend stock in Canada, blending high-yield income with long-term growth potential. You get the steady cash flow of pipelines, utilities, and banks, plus the built-in discipline of companies that raise their payouts year after year.

The key is consistency. Reinvest the dividends if you don’t need the cash yet, and you’ll see that snowball start to roll faster over time. Skip the temptation to chase flashy new dividend ETFs or guess which bank will raise its payout next quarter – these two ETFs already do the work for you.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a Monthly Income Generating Portfolio From $20,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these TSX-listed ETFs pay monthly income.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

The Sleep-Easy Stock That Belongs in Every TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this stable TSX stock deserves a permanent spot in your TFSA.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This little-known Canadian REIT yields 7.3% monthly. With rents poised to soar 31%, its secret status won't last long. A…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for BCE’s Dividend: Buy This Safer Yield Instead

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Vanguard high-yield dividend ETF pays monthly and is a better bet than BCE.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Still Hiking its Dividend: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Grab Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Insurance firms like Manulife can turn upfront premiums into steady, rising dividends, and MFC looks like one of the stronger…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Top TSX Stocks

1 Soaring TSX Stock to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This stock has rallied 71% in the last year, as the company continues to post strong top- and bottom-line results.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

This Retail REIT Could Be a Quiet Growth Engine

| Puja Tayal

Gain insights into the cyclical nature of REITs and their performance in relation to the evolving Canadian real estate market.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Picks for Retirees: 2 Stocks for an Income Boost and Stability

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two monthly dividend payers are smart picks for retirees needing reliable, additional income.

Read more »