That 12% Yield Looks Risky: Here’s the Dividend Play I Prefer

High-yield investments look irresistible at first glance. When you see a dividend stock promising 8% or 10% returns while everything else offers half that, it feels like you’ve found a secret shortcut to financial freedom. But the reality is that high yields often come with hidden strings attached, and the higher the yield, the more you should ask why it’s so high in the first place. In most cases, the danger isn’t that the yield will vanish overnight, but that you’re taking on far more risk than you realize.

The problem with that high yield

A high yield is usually a symptom of distress, not generosity. Yields rise when investors lose confidence in a company’s future. If a stock trades at $20 and pays a $1 dividend, that’s a 5% yield. But if investors sell it down to $10 because they think the business is in trouble, the same $1 dividend suddenly looks like a 10% yield. Nothing about the company’s cash flow or health improved, the market just priced in the risk that it may not be able to sustain that payout.

Another danger is unsustainable payout ratios. A dividend stock that’s paying out more than it earns is running on borrowed time. You’ll often see payout ratios above 100% of free cash flow in high-yield stocks. That means the company is literally paying out more cash than it brings in, often by dipping into reserves or taking on debt.

Debt is another silent trap. Many high-yield investments borrow heavily to fund operations or acquisitions. Debt isn’t bad on its own, but when interest rates rise, it becomes much more expensive to refinance. Suddenly, a company paying 5% on old loans must renew them at 8% or higher, crushing margins. If a large chunk of cash flow is redirected toward interest payments, the dividend becomes vulnerable.

A safer consideration

So let’s consider iA Financial (TSX:IAG), which doesn’t often grab headlines, but that’s exactly why it appeals to long-term investors looking for safety and consistency. IAG is a diversified insurer and wealth manager. Founded in 1892 and based in Quebec City, it’s one of the oldest and most conservative financial institutions in the country. The dividend stock provides life and health insurance, group benefits, wealth management, and auto and home insurance across Canada and parts of the U.S. It also manages over $220 billion in assets, giving it scale and diversification with a focused balance sheet.

The appeal of iA as a dividend stock starts with its business mix. About half of its earnings come from insurance and protection products. These are lines of business that are steady regardless of market conditions. Recent earnings underscore that stability. In its most recent quarter, iA reported core earnings of $330 million, up 12% year over year, and a return on equity of 14.5%, comfortably within its long-term target range. Its assets under management also rose 9% from the previous year.

For income investors, the dividend story is just as solid. iA pays a quarterly dividend coming out at a 2.5% yield at writing. The payout ratio is only about 33% earnings, leaving plenty of room for reinvestment and future hikes. The company has raised its dividend every year for nearly a decade, typically by mid-single digits, and it has never cut it, even during the 2020 pandemic shock. Management’s long-term target is to grow earnings and the dividend by 8% to 10% annually, and now it trades at just 12 times future earnings.

Bottom line

In short, iA Financial Group combines all the hallmarks of a safe dividend stock. It offers a fortress-like balance sheet, steady cash flow, disciplined management, and a clear record of rewarding shareholders. It’s not going to double overnight, but it doesn’t have to. With a sustainable dividend, regular dividend hikes, and a business model that can withstand recessions, iA is the kind of stock that quietly compounds over time.