Member Login
Home » Investing » That 12% Yield Looks Risky: Here’s the Dividend Play I Prefer

That 12% Yield Looks Risky: Here’s the Dividend Play I Prefer

High yields can be a warning, not a bargain. This explains why conservative dividend stocks like iA Financial often beat risky high-yield traps for steady income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Very high yields usually signal distress, not generosity, and can precede dividend cuts.
  • Prioritize low payout ratios, solid free cash flow, and manageable debt to keep dividends safe.
  • iA Financial’s diversified insurance business, 33% payout ratio, and steady dividend growth make it a lower-risk income choice.

High-yield investments look irresistible at first glance. When you see a dividend stock promising 8% or 10% returns while everything else offers half that, it feels like you’ve found a secret shortcut to financial freedom. But the reality is that high yields often come with hidden strings attached, and the higher the yield, the more you should ask why it’s so high in the first place. In most cases, the danger isn’t that the yield will vanish overnight, but that you’re taking on far more risk than you realize.

The problem with that high yield

A high yield is usually a symptom of distress, not generosity. Yields rise when investors lose confidence in a company’s future. If a stock trades at $20 and pays a $1 dividend, that’s a 5% yield. But if investors sell it down to $10 because they think the business is in trouble, the same $1 dividend suddenly looks like a 10% yield. Nothing about the company’s cash flow or health improved, the market just priced in the risk that it may not be able to sustain that payout.

Another danger is unsustainable payout ratios. A dividend stock that’s paying out more than it earns is running on borrowed time. You’ll often see payout ratios above 100% of free cash flow in high-yield stocks. That means the company is literally paying out more cash than it brings in, often by dipping into reserves or taking on debt.

Debt is another silent trap. Many high-yield investments borrow heavily to fund operations or acquisitions. Debt isn’t bad on its own, but when interest rates rise, it becomes much more expensive to refinance. Suddenly, a company paying 5% on old loans must renew them at 8% or higher, crushing margins. If a large chunk of cash flow is redirected toward interest payments, the dividend becomes vulnerable.

A safer consideration

So let’s consider iA Financial (TSX:IAG), which doesn’t often grab headlines, but that’s exactly why it appeals to long-term investors looking for safety and consistency. IAG is a diversified insurer and wealth manager. Founded in 1892 and based in Quebec City, it’s one of the oldest and most conservative financial institutions in the country. The dividend stock provides life and health insurance, group benefits, wealth management, and auto and home insurance across Canada and parts of the U.S. It also manages over $220 billion in assets, giving it scale and diversification with a focused balance sheet.

The appeal of iA as a dividend stock starts with its business mix. About half of its earnings come from insurance and protection products. These are lines of business that are steady regardless of market conditions. Recent earnings underscore that stability. In its most recent quarter, iA reported core earnings of $330 million, up 12% year over year, and a return on equity of 14.5%, comfortably within its long-term target range. Its assets under management also rose 9% from the previous year.

For income investors, the dividend story is just as solid. iA pays a quarterly dividend coming out at a 2.5% yield at writing. The payout ratio is only about 33% earnings, leaving plenty of room for reinvestment and future hikes. The company has raised its dividend every year for nearly a decade, typically by mid-single digits, and it has never cut it, even during the 2020 pandemic shock. Management’s long-term target is to grow earnings and the dividend by 8% to 10% annually, and now it trades at just 12 times future earnings.

Bottom line

In short, iA Financial Group combines all the hallmarks of a safe dividend stock. It offers a fortress-like balance sheet, steady cash flow, disciplined management, and a clear record of rewarding shareholders. It’s not going to double overnight, but it doesn’t have to. With a sustainable dividend, regular dividend hikes, and a business model that can withstand recessions, iA is the kind of stock that quietly compounds over time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

c
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Waste Connections Stock 10 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A $10k bet on this "boring" trash stock a decade ago would be worth over $64k today. Discover how Waste…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Be a Perfect TFSA Pick

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock has increased the distribution annually for decades.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Could Be the Best Stock Canadians Never Talk About

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis quietly compounds wealth with regulated utilities, steady cash flow, and dependable dividend growth, an overlooked core pick for long-term…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Proactive Investing: TSX Stocks That Positions You for the Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two large-cap Canadian stocks are ideal holdings for a future-focused investing strategy.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres REIT offers a near-7% yield and land-development upside, but its high payout ratio and slow dividend growth raise sustainability…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Outpace Inflation

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If beating inflation is your goal, prioritize dividend growth stocks,

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue Chips So Reliable I’d Recommend Them to Anyone

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget speculation. These Canadian blue chip stocks offer steady dividends, predictable growth, and core stability investors can build wealth on.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top Canadian dividend stock is one of the best investments to buy now and hold for years.

Read more »