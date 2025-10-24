Member Login
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Is Stalling: Buy the Dip or Wait?

CP stock’s long-term single-line North American rail thesis still matters, but recent integration problems mean execution, not expectations, will determine returns.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  •   The merged CP network provides a unique North American single-line advantage that can drive long-term freight growth and pricing power.
  • Recent IT cutovers and service delays reveal integration risk that could hurt volumes, customer trust, and near-term results.
  • Patient investors comfortable with execution risk can buy now; others should wait for clearer operational fixes before adding exposure.

The last few years have been pretty exciting for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) stock. After a major merger, the railway became the only rail to run from Canada all the way down to Mexico! The merger was smooth, as were synergies, and yet lately, shares have stalled.

Today, let’s look at what’s going on with CP stock and determine if it now looks like a buy or buyer beware.

What happened?

The integration of KCS into the CP system has hit operational trouble. After the merger, in May, cuts to IT caused significant dwell-time spikes and slower train speeds. The regulatory board flagged elevated delays, missed switches and congestion. This sort of disruption undermines investor confidence in the promise of the merged company’s “single-line” advantage.

Then there were earnings. The second quarter of this year saw revenue of $3.7 billion, rising just 3%, and operating income of $1.34 billion, up 6%. Earnings per share (EPS), however, rose 37%. So, that does look solid, yet the stock isn’t racing upwards.

Because the story behind CPKC was so compelling, expectations were high. When growth comes in modestly at say 3 % revenue rather than spectacularly, the market can get disappointed. The self-inflicted service issues add to that disappointment. So, even though the numbers are “positive,” these may feel underwhelming relative to the promise.

Is it a buy?

Let’s dig in deeper to see whether these are continuing issues or one-offs that could offer great potential value. Volume growth in the second quarter looked good, with intermodal and grain segments showing strength. This supports the longer-term thesis of a company benefiting from North America’s freight flows.

The business model also remains compelling. CP stock controls the only single-line rail network that spans Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. That gives a structural advantage in cross-border freight. So, from an operational and strategic view, the pieces are in place for a meaningful upside.

For long‐term investors comfortable with execution risk, CP stock looks like a buy at a favourable entry point, particularly if you believe in the structural tailwinds and the company’s ability to fix its operational kinks. The improved efficiency and volume growth give you a base. If the integration issues get resolved and the network delivers, upside remains.

Or beware?

Despite the good numbers, there are several reasons why the stock might be “stalling” and why you may want to be cautious. First, the merger‐integration of Canadian Pacific with Kansas City Southern is showing friction. As mentioned, the IT cutover in the U.S. portion of the network in May triggered service disruptions and longer dwell times. That kind of operational blunder can dent customer satisfaction, slow growth, and raise uncertainty around execution.

Furthermore, while volume growth and margin improvements are present, the growth is modest and might not match the very high expectations baked into the story. The market may be waiting for a more dramatic step‐change. On the macro side, freight volumes depend on broader trade, industrial activity, regulation, and labour relationships. Therefore, any headwinds could hit tailwinds.

Finally, the risk/reward trade-off may feel compressed. If CP stock has been priced for success, any stumble in execution could dampen performance. The near-term outlook is still partly clouded by execution risk.

Bottom line

In short, the long-term case for CP stock remains compelling, but the near-term signals suggest caution. If you’re a long-term investor and comfortable with patience and execution risk, you could start building a position now. But if you prefer more certainty, waiting until those operational issues are more clearly behind the company is probably the smarter move. So, while there’s potential upside, it’s not without bumps.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

