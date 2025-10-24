These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Worth a Good Look

These 3 under-the-radar stocks yield up to 7.3%. With rents poised to soar and LNG exports booming, their high income yields and deep discounts won’t last forever…

Searching for compelling Canadian dividend stocks to buy for your portfolio can at times be a challenge, but a trio of TSX-listed names currently stands out from the crowd. Pipelines company Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY), and PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PRV.UN) each offer a powerful combination of attractive yield, clear growth potential, and compelling value that could deliver handsome total returns for years to come.

Pembina Pipeline stock: A contracted cash flow powerhouse

Pembina Pipeline represents a cornerstone holding for any passive income investor. One of Canada’s leading energy infrastructure companies, it has built its business model on stability. With a remarkable 85% of its annual income derived from long-term, fee-based contracts, Pembina generates incredibly predictable cash flows.

The pipeline stock’s cash flow reliability directly supports its attractive 5.4% dividend yield, which is well-covered and is now growing. Since transitioning from monthly dividends to quarterly payments in 2023, Pembina has consistently raised its payout, signaling a confident shift towards consistent dividend growth.

Beyond its steady core business, Pembina is activating key growth levers. It is a key player in developing critical LNG export terminals on Canada’s West Coast, projects that open Canada’s access to lucrative international natural gas markets. Combined with a rumoured potential move into powering data centres, Pembina Pipelines could be a growth-oriented income stock to consider holding in a retirement portfolio.

Peyto Exploration: Your monthly dividend stock

For investors seeking a high-octane yield, Peyto Exploration & Development is a must-consider play on the future of Canadian energy. This $4 billion TSX dividend stock is a disciplined, low-cost champion in the Canadian natural gas scene. Its relentless focus on operating efficiency gives it one of the lowest cost structures in North America, allowing it to print profits and fund a massive 6.6% dividend yield, paid monthly, even in a turbulent natural gas price environment.

The safety of Peyto’s dividend payout is a key selling point, backed by a remarkably low funds-from-operations (FFO) payout ratio of just 31.7% for the first half of 2025. This means the company requires a small portion of its cash flow to cover the dividend, leaving ample room for reinvestment and debt reduction.

With the LNG Canada expansion poised to double the country’s export capacity, Peyto’ vast reserves and strategic positioning make it a direct bet on growing global demand for Canada’s clean-burning natural gas. Investors get a juicy monthly income from a company that has engineered itself for resilience and production growth.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust: An industrial REIT with 31% rent upside

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PROREIT) has just executed a brilliant strategic transformation, shedding 12 non-core retail properties to become a pure-play industrial landlord. This well-executed pivot focuses squarely on the high-demand logistics and e-commerce warehouse sector with high occupancy rates and elevated rental rates.

The little-known Canadian REIT has been reprising higher over the past month, but still offers a juicy 7.3% yield on its monthly distribution. The most exciting part of the story, however, is its embedded growth engine.

PROREIT’s in-place rents averaged $9.67 per square foot going into the third quarter of 2025, which is a staggering 31% below the average market net rent of $12.64. As leases expire over the coming years, management may re-lease this space at significantly higher rates, which will powerfully boost rental income and cash flow. This improvement in payout safety is already visible in its AFFO payout ratio (which measures the distribution as a percentage of Adjusted Funds From Operations, a key cash flow metric for REITs), which has dropped from 94% to a much safer 91.8%.

Most noteworthy, the Canadian REIT’s units continue to trade at a double-digit discount to its most recent net asset value. You could essentially buy a dollar’s worth of prime industrial real estate for under 80 cents.

Canadian investors looking to build a robust passive income stream may wish to take a good look at these three Canadian dividend stocks as potential buys for decades of high-yield passive income in retirement. They offer a powerful and diverse mix of high yield, strategic growth runways, and undeniable value.