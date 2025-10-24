Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Hammond Power Has Surged More Than 30% Today

Why Hammond Power Has Surged More Than 30% Today

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) stock is soaring by over 30% today. Here’s why this stock is gaining momentum in 2025.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Hammond Power stock jumped about 33% after Q3 results showing sales up 13.7% to $218M, a 13% adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted EPS of $1.56.
  • The big move was driven by a 27.7% backlog increase—53% from large data centre orders—and new Mexico capacity that could lift sales potential to $1.2B (from $1.0B).
  • Looking for other stocks that could soar? Check these five expert picks out!

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is ripping higher in early Friday trading. Its stock soared as much as 33% to $190 per share this morning.

Decent results but nothing exciting

The transformer and power solutions company announced good third quarter results. Sales increased 13.7% to $218 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit $30 million for a 13% EBITDA margin. It saw some margin compression from unabsorbed construction-related overhead expenses. Adjusted net earnings per share of $1.56 were up 7% year over year.

A huge backlog move propels Hammond Power higher

While these results are okay, it was the 27.7% increase in backlog that really propelled the stock. Management has noted for a few quarters that data centre quotation activity was strong. It finally saw an acceleration in data centres orders at the end of the quarter. These were substantial orders that made up 53% of the third quarter backlog.

The company has been building out more production capacity in Mexico this year. This capacity is set to come online by the end of the year. The timing could not be better. Due to the nature of some of these data centre projects, Hammond will be able to exceed its original anticipated production capacity to $1.2 billion of sales (up from $1 billion previously).

The Foolish takeaway

Hammond Power delivered a decent quarter of fiscal results. However, the big mover was rising demand for specialized data centre transformer products. Trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of 27, the market clearly has big future expectations for this gritty, blue-chip power solutions company.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

3 Deep Value Stocks to Scoop Up With Just $2,500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Deep value picks like Dye & Durham, Cargojet, and NFI can skyrocket if execution improves, but you’re buying risk, not…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Company Could Be the Next AI Breakout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS is quietly shifting from a telecom to an AI and digital-infrastructure player, using its scale, fibre network, and cash…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Proactive Investing: TSX Stocks That Positions You for the Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two large-cap Canadian stocks are ideal holdings for a future-focused investing strategy.

Read more »

group of jack-o-lanterns smile together
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for buying opportunities when the TSX is at all-time highs? Here are three Canadian stocks that look like incredible…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Hut 8 Stock Fell Wednesday

| Puja Tayal

Hut 8 experiences a dramatic 21.7% drop as Bitcoin prices fall. Read more about the factors affecting Hut 8's stock…

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy for a Year-End Breakout

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two stocks are strong candidates for a year-end breakout following their strong quarterly results.

Read more »

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Galaxy Digital Stock Is All Over the Place This Week: What’s Going on?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Galaxy Digital Stock has endured a volatile week of ups and downs. Here’s what’s happening with the stock and why…

Read more »