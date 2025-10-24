Why Hammond Power Has Surged More Than 30% Today

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) stock is soaring by over 30% today. Here’s why this stock is gaining momentum in 2025.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is ripping higher in early Friday trading. Its stock soared as much as 33% to $190 per share this morning.

Decent results but nothing exciting

The transformer and power solutions company announced good third quarter results. Sales increased 13.7% to $218 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit $30 million for a 13% EBITDA margin. It saw some margin compression from unabsorbed construction-related overhead expenses. Adjusted net earnings per share of $1.56 were up 7% year over year.

A huge backlog move propels Hammond Power higher

While these results are okay, it was the 27.7% increase in backlog that really propelled the stock. Management has noted for a few quarters that data centre quotation activity was strong. It finally saw an acceleration in data centres orders at the end of the quarter. These were substantial orders that made up 53% of the third quarter backlog.