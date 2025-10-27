Member Login
2 TSX Stocks With 10x Potential From $20,000

These two overlooked TSX stocks could turn your $20,000 investment into something much bigger over time.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • goeasy (TSX:GSY) has proven long-term growth potential with a 921% rise over a decade, driven by strong lending metrics.
  • Winpak (TSX:WPK) is focusing on consistent expansion with investments in packaging improvements and a strong financial position.
  • Both TSX stocks have the potential to significantly increase your investment, with fundamentals supporting their long-term growth stories.

While it’s true that chasing fast-moving growth stocks can feel exciting, it’s usually the reliable performers with solid fundamentals that make the biggest impact. It’s not really important for stocks in your portfolio to make dramatic moves with flashy news, as long as they deliver steady growth over time.

There are a few such TSX-listed stocks that have been putting in the work and seem to be near their breakout moment. If you’re willing to sit tight, ignore the short-term market noise, and trust the fundamentals, your $20,000 investment in the right TSX stocks could open the door to something significantly bigger over time. In this article, I’ll talk about two such stocks that I believe have the potential to deliver solid long-term returns — possibly even a 10 times upside from current levels.

goeasy stock

Let’s start with goeasy (TSX:GSY), a non-prime consumer lender that is continuing to show it can grow even in tough lending environments. It mainly offers a wide range of personal loans, car financing, and lease-to-own solutions under its easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare brands.

GSY stock is currently trading at $166.66 per share with a market cap of $2.7 billion. It offers a quarterly dividend, with a current annualized yield of 3.5%. While the stock has pulled back around 20% from its 52-week high, it’s still up nearly 921% over the last decade — a clear reflection of its ability to create value in the long run.

In the second quarter, the company reported an 11% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue to $418 million. During the quarter, its loan originations hit a record $904 million, while loan growth came in at $313 million.

Even as credit markets have turned cautious in the last year, goeasy has maintained healthy fundamentals. In the latest reported quarter, its net charge-offs improved to 8.8% from 9.3% a year earlier. One of the key drivers behind this is the company’s growing share of secured loans, which now accounts for around 48% of its total portfolio.

Interestingly, goeasy expects to close 2025 at the high end of its forecasted loan receivables range of $5.4 to $5.7 billion. With a sizable $230 billion non-prime lending market in Canada, there’s plenty of room for expansion. In addition, goeasy’s $1.7 billion funding capacity and smart underwriting practice strengthen its stock’s chances of delivering outstanding returns in the long term.

Winpak stock

Winpak (TSX:WPK) could be another attractive stock to consider if you want to see your portfolio compound in the long term. It is a Winnipeg-based producer of high-performance packaging materials and machinery, serving industries ranging from perishable foods to medical devices. Currently, WPK stock trades at $44.07 per share, giving it a market cap of $2.7 billion.

In the September 2025 quarter, Winpak’s revenue remained nearly flat on a YoY basis at US$283 million, while net profit came in at US$36.5 million. While overall the company’s sales volumes declined by 3% from a year ago, it saw growth in certain segments like packaging machinery and retort-pet-food lidding.

Despite slower top-line growth, Winpak is actively investing in future expansion. It’s in the middle of a major capacity expansion at its modified atmosphere packaging facility in Winnipeg and continues to secure new business from top consumer brands. Meanwhile, it’s also optimizing costs through automation and process upgrades, while exploring acquisitions in high-growth sectors like healthcare packaging.

With a strong cash position of over US$365 million, minimal debt, and steady cash flow, WPK stock has the potential to reward patient investors in a big way.

