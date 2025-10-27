Member Login
Home » Investing » Opinion: Here’s the Best Canadian Bank Stock for Your Buck in October

Opinion: Here’s the Best Canadian Bank Stock for Your Buck in October

VersaBank is a small-cap TSX bank stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders in October 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • VersaBank (TSX:VBNK) utilizes a digital, branchless banking approach, enabling rapid expansion and efficiency, particularly through its Receivable Purchase Program, which is tapping into the underserved U.S. market to unlock substantial growth opportunities.
  • The bank reported robust Q3 results, with significant asset growth and revenue increases, driven by innovative financing solutions. At the same time, its strategic divestment plans and digital product offerings suggest the potential to unlock additional shareholder value.
  • Analysts project considerable revenue and earnings growth for VersaBank by 2027, with the potential for the stock to gain over 35% in the next 12 months, making it an attractive investment among Canadian bank stocks.

With interest rates expected to decline over the next 12 months, Canadian bank stocks should benefit from higher loan demand across multiple verticals.

Over the past two decades, TSX bank stocks have delivered inflation-beating returns to long-term shareholders. In addition to capital gains, most Canadian bank stocks offer shareholders a tasty dividend yield, making them attractive to income-seeking investors.

In this article, I have shortlisted one bank stock in VersaBank (TSX:VBNK), which is positioned to deliver outsized gains over the next few years. Let’s see why.

Is this TSX bank stock a good buy?

VersaBank operates a cloud-based, branchless banking model that combines the stability of traditional banking with the potential of a tech-powered growth company.

The digital bank continues to expand its innovative Receivable Purchase Program (RPP) into the massive U.S. market following its 2024 acquisition of a U.S. bank charter.

The RPP provides financing solutions for point-of-sale companies, offering consumer and small-business loans for big-ticket purchases such as home improvements and commercial equipment.

This program has driven most of VersaBank’s Canadian growth over the past five years. The bank secured its first U.S. RPP partnership in January 2025 and continues to build a strong pipeline of prospective partners in what management describes as an underserved multi-trillion-dollar market.

VersaBank can grow assets and revenue much faster than it can increase expenses, thanks to its technology-driven approach and lack of physical branches. In Canada, VersaBank also pursues Canada Mortgage Housing Corp or CMHC-insured loans for multi-family residential construction, which require no regulatory capital allocation while generating attractive margins.

Notably, its DRT Cyber subsidiary serves over 400 clients in cybersecurity and IT privacy services, focusing on financial institutions and government entities. Federal Reserve requirements mandate VersaBank divest DRT Cyber by September 2026, which could unlock additional shareholder value.

VersaBank’s proprietary Digital Deposit Receipts technology combines traditional banking safety with blockchain efficiency. This product positions the company to capitalize on growing digital asset adoption while maintaining a low-risk profile.

A strong performance in Q3 of 2025?

VersaBank reported strong third-quarter (Q3) results with credit assets growing 18% year over year and 6% sequentially, driving record revenue of $31.6 million. The digital bank continues expanding its innovative RPP, which provides financing solutions for point-of-sale companies serving consumers and small businesses making big-ticket purchases, such as home improvements and commercial equipment.

U.S. banking operations generated $3.1 million in revenue during the quarter, up 25% sequentially as the program ramps toward a $290 million fiscal year target. Management added two new Canadian partners and launched a securitized financing solution that carries a favourable 20% risk weighting compared to standard RPP financing.

The company is realigning its corporate structure to a standard U.S. bank framework, incurring $4.2 million in transitory costs this quarter but expecting annual expense savings of over $1 million.

What is the target price for VBNK stock?

Analysts tracking VersaBank forecasts revenue to increase from $111.6 million in fiscal 2024 (ended in October) to $208 million in 2027. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $1.49 per share to $2.20 per share.

VBNK stock is down 34% from all-time highs and has still returned 240% to shareholders in the past decade, after adjusting for dividends. If the TSX bank stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings, which is quite reasonable, it could gain over 35% in the next 12 months.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

The 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy First in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For first-time dividend buyers, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is a reliable core holding thanks to diversified earnings, a moderate…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

The 2 Canadian Banks I’d Buy for Dividend Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian bank stocks such as EQB and National Bank should help shareholders benefit from a growing dividend payout.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong financials, rising payouts, and a long runway for growth, these two TSX stocks are built to last.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Forget GICs: This Dividend Stock Pays 10× the Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GICs feel safe, but rising inflation and looming rate cuts could make them money traps, so here’s why Royal Bank’s…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

Why This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be the Best Buy in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

This top Canadian bank stock that could be the best buy in 2025.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bank of Nova Scotia Is My Favourite Stock for a Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank's mix of steady dividends, fortress-like capital, and international reach makes it a top defensive pick for bear markets.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

The #1 Canadian Bank I’d Buy for Dividend Growth

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is an AI leader to buy for big dividend growth over time.

Read more »