1 On-Trend Canadian Clothing Stock to Buy Now – And 1 to Absolutely Avoid

Canadian clothing stocks are suddenly back in style, and not just on the racks. After a sluggish couple of years marked by supply chain issues, cautious consumers, and margin pressure, the sector is showing renewed life. The trend reflects a shift in both market sentiment and spending habits, with investors betting that Canada’s top apparel names are emerging stronger, leaner, and more global than before. So let’s see where these two top players lie.

Buy: ATZ

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has quickly gone from a homegrown Vancouver boutique chain to one of the most exciting growth stories in Canadian retail. Right now, it’s looking like a comeback play that’s hard to ignore. After a tough stretch of market skepticism in 2023 and early 2024, Aritzia has regained momentum with improving sales, better inventory control, and a clear path to stronger profitability. For investors looking for exposure to both Canadian retail and U.S. expansion, this fashion powerhouse might be back on the runway for another major run.

The stock’s recent turnaround is rooted in strong U.S. growth and operational recovery. In its most recent quarterly report, the retail stock posted double-digit sales growth in the U.S., even as many retailers were reporting softness. Overall, revenue came in at roughly $625 million, up about 7% year over year, with improved gross margins thanks to better inventory discipline and fewer markdowns. Long term, Aritzia’s growth story is far from over. The retail stock is targeting up to 100 stores across the U.S., alongside continued digital expansion.

Aritzia’s brand power is another major reason investors are paying attention. The retail stock occupies a rare sweet spot in fashion: it’s aspirational enough to attract luxury shoppers but accessible enough for mainstream consumers. In short, Aritzia looks like a Canadian clothing stock poised for its next growth chapter.

Avoid: GOOS

Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS) may be one of the most recognizable names in Canadian fashion, but when it comes to investing, its stock has been anything but predictable. Once hailed as a luxury powerhouse with global appeal, the retailer is now facing a mix of challenges that make it a risky hold in today’s market.

The most pressing issue is profitability pressure. While the retail stock continues to post solid revenue growth, earnings haven’t kept pace. In its most recent quarter, Canada Goose reported a larger-than-expected loss of roughly $90 million. Even though sales were up, higher operating costs, marketing expenses, and weaker margins in key regions dragged results down. This comes from an over-reliance on outerwear. Canada Goose built its brand around parkas, an item that’s highly seasonal and climate-sensitive. This leaves the business exposed to unpredictable winter demand.

On top of that, international weakness has become a concern. Canada Goose depends heavily on Chinese consumers for a large chunk of its sales. But recovery in that market has been uneven, and luxury demand in Asia has softened as economic uncertainty and currency fluctuations weigh on spending. The U.S. market, meanwhile, remains highly competitive, and North American consumers are tightening discretionary budgets amid lingering inflation. Together, these trends create headwinds that are difficult for any apparel brand to overcome, let alone one whose products start at $1,000 a coat.

Bottom line

In short, Canada Goose is a great brand but a shaky stock. Until the company proves it can grow profitably beyond parkas and smooth out its earnings swings, GOOS looks more like a cold-weather fashion statement than a warm addition to a long-term portfolio.

Meanwhile, ATZ is a solid option for investors looking forward to more growth, with proven success in the U.S. and online. So when it comes to these two retail stocks, the winner is clear.