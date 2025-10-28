Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

While others chased headlines, this Canadian stock kept delivering results – rewarding patient investors with nearly 400% gains in just a decade.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
delivery truck drives into sunset

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFI International has quietly outperformed the market, growing shareholder wealth nearly fivefold over the past decade.
  • Strong operational efficiency allowed TFI to achieve a 20% increase in free cash flow and maintain robust profit margins in the second quarter, even amidst declining revenues.
  • With a focus on strategic acquisitions and long-term growth, TFI remains an attractive investment despite recent industry headwinds and stock volatility.

While many companies may be good at making headlines, long-term investors know those headlines don’t always result in gains. More often than not, the real winners operate quietly, compounding returns while the world chases the next big trend.

One such Canadian stock, TFI International (TSX:TFII), has not only delivered consistently but has multiplied shareholder wealth nearly five times over the last decade. Let’s take a closer look at TFI International’s recent financial growth trends and fundamentals to find out why it still deserves a place in your portfolio.

It doesn’t need the spotlight to deliver results

Even if transportation isn’t a hot topic, TFI International has still quietly managed to build a business that’s anything but ordinary. If you don’t know it already, this Saint-Laurent headquartered company is one of North America’s biggest players in freight and logistics. Geographically, it operates across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

TFI stock is currently trading at $124.96 per share, giving it a market cap of $10.3 billion. It also offers a small but growing annualized dividend yield of nearly 2%, paid out quarterly.

Although the stock has witnessed a sharp downside correction in the last year due mainly to recent transportation industry headwinds, it has climbed over 390% in the past 10 years, outpacing many headline-grabbing stocks and the TSX Composite Index.

Recent results show strength despite slower market conditions

In the second quarter of 2025, TFI faced challenges with weaker volumes across the transportation space. But despite these challenges, it managed to put up some solid numbers where it mattered most. The company’s total revenue for the quarter came in at US$2 billion, which was lower than a year ago due to softer market demand and reduced fuel surcharge revenues. Still, its free cash flow jumped 20% YoY (year-over-year) to US$182.3 million, clearly reflecting its focus on operational efficiency and cost discipline.

In addition, TFI’s focus on quality of revenue and cost control helped it maintain a healthy adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 18.2%, which improved compared to a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company continued to return value to shareholders despite a drop in revenue. In the latest quarter alone, it paid out US$38.8 million in dividends and repurchased US$84.9 million worth of shares.

Focus on the long term

Even as revenue across all its key segments declined in recent quarters, TFI continues to invest in its future growth prospects. It’s not just about cutting costs, but about making smart acquisitions, integrating them well, and gradually improving their margins. For example, its 2024 acquisition of Daseke has already started contributing to its truckload segment, which posted an 18% YoY revenue increase in the first half of 2025.

At a time when many transportation firms are struggling with volatility and inconsistent cash flow, TFI’s consistent free cash flow and balance sheet strength make its robust business model stand out.

A great Canadian stock to buy at a bargain

Despite recent earnings dips and a tough macroeconomic environment, TFI’s long-term growth prospects look solid. Even amid industry-wide challenges, it continues to maintain strong profitability, return capital to shareholders, and invest in the business.

Yes, the last 12 months have been bumpy for TFI stock. But zoom out a bit, and you’ll see a stock that has stayed committed to steady execution and compounding investor wealth over the long term. That’s why, for investors looking beyond the headlines and focusing on real performance, TFI International looks like a great long-term stock, especially after the recent dip.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $30,000 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how to achieve a monthly income through dividends with an investment blueprint starting from $30,000.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $558 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock could compound your returns quarterly.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

The Safe Dividend Stock That Could Let You Retire Stress-Free

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is a market-leading bank stock that has delivered over 150 years of consistent earnings…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: 5.9% Yield Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this well-known Canadian company is one of the best monthly dividend stocks that you can buy in your…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Could Double Your Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These two impressive Canadian REITs both have sustainable dividends, offering attractive yields and exciting dividend growth potential.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $50,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If your goal is TFSA monthly income, buy EIT.UN and chill.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $30,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $30,000 into steady monthly income now by blending REITs, dividend stocks, and reinvestment for reliable cash flow and long-term…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

This Infrastructure Powerhouse Could Quietly Make You Rich

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN) might be the best Canadian infrastructure stock to buy for building real, long-term wealth...

Read more »