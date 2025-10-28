How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

While others chased headlines, this Canadian stock kept delivering results – rewarding patient investors with nearly 400% gains in just a decade.

While many companies may be good at making headlines, long-term investors know those headlines don’t always result in gains. More often than not, the real winners operate quietly, compounding returns while the world chases the next big trend.

One such Canadian stock, TFI International (TSX:TFII), has not only delivered consistently but has multiplied shareholder wealth nearly five times over the last decade. Let’s take a closer look at TFI International’s recent financial growth trends and fundamentals to find out why it still deserves a place in your portfolio.

It doesn’t need the spotlight to deliver results

Even if transportation isn’t a hot topic, TFI International has still quietly managed to build a business that’s anything but ordinary. If you don’t know it already, this Saint-Laurent headquartered company is one of North America’s biggest players in freight and logistics. Geographically, it operates across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

TFI stock is currently trading at $124.96 per share, giving it a market cap of $10.3 billion. It also offers a small but growing annualized dividend yield of nearly 2%, paid out quarterly.

Although the stock has witnessed a sharp downside correction in the last year due mainly to recent transportation industry headwinds, it has climbed over 390% in the past 10 years, outpacing many headline-grabbing stocks and the TSX Composite Index.

Recent results show strength despite slower market conditions

In the second quarter of 2025, TFI faced challenges with weaker volumes across the transportation space. But despite these challenges, it managed to put up some solid numbers where it mattered most. The company’s total revenue for the quarter came in at US$2 billion, which was lower than a year ago due to softer market demand and reduced fuel surcharge revenues. Still, its free cash flow jumped 20% YoY (year-over-year) to US$182.3 million, clearly reflecting its focus on operational efficiency and cost discipline.

In addition, TFI’s focus on quality of revenue and cost control helped it maintain a healthy adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 18.2%, which improved compared to a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company continued to return value to shareholders despite a drop in revenue. In the latest quarter alone, it paid out US$38.8 million in dividends and repurchased US$84.9 million worth of shares.

Focus on the long term

Even as revenue across all its key segments declined in recent quarters, TFI continues to invest in its future growth prospects. It’s not just about cutting costs, but about making smart acquisitions, integrating them well, and gradually improving their margins. For example, its 2024 acquisition of Daseke has already started contributing to its truckload segment, which posted an 18% YoY revenue increase in the first half of 2025.

At a time when many transportation firms are struggling with volatility and inconsistent cash flow, TFI’s consistent free cash flow and balance sheet strength make its robust business model stand out.

A great Canadian stock to buy at a bargain

Despite recent earnings dips and a tough macroeconomic environment, TFI’s long-term growth prospects look solid. Even amid industry-wide challenges, it continues to maintain strong profitability, return capital to shareholders, and invest in the business.

Yes, the last 12 months have been bumpy for TFI stock. But zoom out a bit, and you’ll see a stock that has stayed committed to steady execution and compounding investor wealth over the long term. That’s why, for investors looking beyond the headlines and focusing on real performance, TFI International looks like a great long-term stock, especially after the recent dip.