Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Cameco Stock Is Surging an Incredible 20% Tuesday

Why Cameco Stock Is Surging an Incredible 20% Tuesday

A powerful U.S. government partnership sent Cameco stock soaring today — here’s what investors need to know.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
nuclear power plant

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cameco shares surged 20% today on a new US$80 billion nuclear reactor deal with Brookfield and the U.S. government.
  • The deal is expected to boost uranium demand, positioning Cameco for growth in nuclear energy expansion.
  • Government backing highlights nuclear's resurgence, making Cameco pivotal in clean energy.

Shares of Cameco (TSX:CCO) jumped over 20% this morning to $145.54 apiece, pushing its year-to-date gains to nearly 97%. The jump followed a major announcement that puts the Saskatoon-based uranium giant at the heart of a global energy transition. Let’s take a closer look.

New nuclear deal signals big opportunity for Cameco stock

In a major development, Cameco, along with Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), has struck a strategic deal with the U.S. government to accelerate the construction of Westinghouse nuclear reactors. Backed by an estimated US$80 billion investment, the deal aims to expand nuclear power across the U.S. — with many of these new reactors expected to help power artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data centres and other high-demand infrastructure.

This Cameco-Brookfield partnership is expected to drive a major boost in demand for uranium, the core fuel used in nuclear power generation. As one of the world’s most reliable uranium suppliers and a co-owner of Westinghouse, Cameco is likely to benefit across the entire value chain — from supplying fuel to long-term servicing.

Investors are betting on the nuclear comeback

The U.S. government’s involvement adds financial and regulatory support, making it easier to move projects forward. That clarity has energized investors who see Cameco as a key player in the next phase of nuclear-powered growth. And with strong fundamentals, rising global energy needs, and growing momentum behind clean, reliable power, Cameco stock may be just getting started.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors could consider allocating $2,000 to Canadian stocks such as Cargojet and Trilogy Metals.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Silver’s rally is more than a shiny story, industrial demand, supply deficits, and macro tailwinds put Pan American and Avino…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two top TSX stocks that offer significant upside potential to shareholders in October 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Could Be the Next Big Growth Story

| Aditya Raghunath

Allied Gold is a Canadian mining stock that has more than doubled over the last 12 months. Is this TSX…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Must-Own Momentum Stock That Still Looks Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) stock looks like a great bargain even after a hot past-year rally.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold: Buy These 2 TSX Gold Stocks Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Physical gold looks shiny but may disappoint investors, so consider productive gold stocks like these instead.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy in October

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two TSX gold mining stocks if you want to ride the wave of soaring gold prices to…

Read more »