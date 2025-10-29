Member Login
2 Dead Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Looking for dead‑simple TSX buys? Dollarama’s value retail and Cameco’s uranium exposure offer durable, easy‑to‑understand long‑term investments.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama thrives in any economy, with steady sales, strong margins, and growth from new stores and international expansion.
  • Cameco is a world‑leading uranium producer benefiting from renewed nuclear demand and long‑term utility contracts that stabilize cash flow.
  • Both stocks suit straightforward, long‑term investors seeking durable businesses rather than speculative, high‑volatility plays.

It can be easy to get swept up in what’s trending in the stock market right now. Everyone wants to be the one who sees their shares go to the moon when everyone else is sitting, biting their fingernails. Yet that approach comes with so much volatility. That’s why today we’re going to look at two Canadian stocks that are easy buys. Ones that have proven their worth time and again, and continue to do so on the TSX today.

DOL

If you’ve got $1,000 to invest and want something uncomplicated, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the easiest choices on the TSX right now. When inflation hits, people trade down to Dollarama. When the economy recovers, they keep shopping there anyway because of the convenience and value. It’s one of those rare businesses that thrives in both good times and bad.

The company’s performance backs that up. Dollarama’s sales keep growing, same-store sales remain solid, and margins are strong. In its most recent quarter, earnings rose in the double digits thanks to higher traffic and smart pricing. The Canadian stock has mastered supply chain efficiency, allowing it to maintain profitability while expanding. Its strategy to open more stores in underserved markets and its growing international exposure through Dollarcity in Latin America give it a growth runway that’s still long.

What makes it such a “dead simple” buy is that you’re not betting on a complex new technology or a big acquisition. You’re investing in an everyday habit: Canadians looking for a deal. The Canadian stock’s returns have crushed the market for years, and while it isn’t cheap on a price-to-earnings basis, it’s one of those names that stays expensive because it keeps delivering. Investors are willing to pay up for consistency, and Dollarama’s track record of double-digit earnings growth justifies it.

CCO

If you’ve got $1,000 to invest and want another no-fuss Canadian stock with the potential to power your portfolio for years, Cameco (TSX:CCO) might be one of the simplest choices around. This is Canada’s uranium giant, and the case for it comes down to one straightforward theme: the world needs more clean, reliable power, and nuclear energy is back in fashion. In fact, the U.S. just signed on to increase its use of Cameco, with US$80 billion put towards future reactors. That’s money you can count on.

For years, nuclear energy was overlooked, but attitudes have shifted dramatically. Countries from Japan to France to Canada are extending the life of reactors, and even the U.S. is pushing new nuclear projects to hit climate goals. As the second-largest uranium producer in the world, Cameco sits squarely at the centre of that demand wave. It has long-term contracts with utilities, which means its cash flow doesn’t hinge on daily swings in uranium prices. That stability gives it a mix of growth potential and downside protection, rare qualities in the energy sector.

The company’s fundamentals also make it appealing for a beginner investor. It’s profitable, it carries manageable debt, and it benefits when uranium prices rise, all without being dependent on short-term commodity spikes. Recent results have been strong, reflecting higher realized prices and production ramp-ups at its flagship Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. Cameco has also partnered with some of the biggest tech companies in the world to create renewable power for data and artificial intelligence infrastructure. So again, there’s more to come for this great Canadian stock.

Bottom line

For a $1,000 investment, you’re getting a stake in Canadian stocks with real assets, global reach, and products that remain critical. These aren’t meme stocks but straightforward plays on durable sectors. Together, these could turn any $1,000 long-term investment into an investor’s dream.

