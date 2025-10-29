Member Login
2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Solid, straightforward, and built to last — these dividend-paying Canadian stocks are worth a closer look right now.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • TD Bank (TSX:TD), recovering sharply in 2025, offers solid financial growth and a 3.7% dividend yield, making it a smart long-term investment.
  • Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), with a stable 3.8% yield, benefits from improved earnings, tech innovation, and strong global diversification.
  • Both Canadian stocks provide reliable dividends and long-term growth potential, ideal even for investors with just $1,000 to invest.

I prefer to keep my investing grounded in businesses I can trust. If a company has been delivering for years, continues to grow, and rewards me with regular dividends, that’s usually enough to earn a spot in my portfolio, especially when those stocks are trading at fair prices and still showing growth momentum.

Right now, two well-known Canadian stocks are ticking those boxes. In this article, I’ll highlight these two Canadian stocks you can buy right now with just $1,000, and tell you why they’re anything but boring for long-term investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock

It’s hard to ignore a solid Canadian bank that’s been quietly bouncing back in 2025 — and that’s exactly why I’m closely watching Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD stock is currently trading at $114.26 per share with a market cap of $194.2 billion. At the current market price, it offers a 3.7% annual dividend yield, paid quarterly.

After a tough 2024, this top Canadian bank stock has come back strong, delivering over 45% gains in the last 12 months and more than 30% in just the past six months. That’s a big move for a large bank.

This solid stock performance has mainly been backed by TD’s improving financials. In its third quarter of its fiscal 2025 (ended in July), the bank’s revenue jumped nearly 8% YoY (year over year) to $15.3 billion, and its net profit climbed 10.4% sequentially to $3.78 billion. As a result, its earnings came in at $2.20 per share, also rising on both a YoY and sequential basis. Interestingly, much of this financial growth was driven by strength in its Canadian personal and commercial banking operations, along with improved performance of its wealth and insurance segments.

In recent quarters, TD has also increased its focus on cleaning up risks and driving growth in its core businesses. As a result, the bank’s balance sheet currently looks strong. And even with earlier setbacks in the U.S., it continues to benefit from higher loan activity and improving credit quality. With interest rates trending lower, the policy environment seems to be shifting in its favour.

That’s why, for investors looking for reliable income and long-term capital appreciation, TD stock still looks like a smart choice at today’s price.

Manulife Financial stock

Just like TD, the second Canadian stock on my list, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), is also built on decades of consistency. MFC stock currently trades at $46.04 per share with a market cap of $77.7 billion. At this market price, it has a 3.8% annualized dividend yield, also paid quarterly. The stock has climbed over 11% in the last year, and despite some recent softness, its long-term fundamentals remain well intact.

In the second quarter, Manulife’s core earnings climbed 2% YoY to $1.7 billion after adjusting for credit provisions. On the brighter side, its net profit for the quarter jumped 72% from a year ago to $1.8 billion with the help of stronger insurance sales and solid cost control.

Meanwhile, this global insurance giant is pushing forward with tech innovation by using artificial intelligence-powered tools to boost efficiency across its sales and operations. Overall, backed by strong cash flows, global diversification, and a forward-thinking strategy, MFC stock continues to be one of the best long-term Canadian stocks to buy and hold.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank.

