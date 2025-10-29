3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now While They’re on Sale

Given their discounted valuations and strong long-term prospects, these three growth stocks can outperform over the next three years.

Growth stocks have the potential to grow faster than the industry average, offering the opportunity for superior long-term returns. While Canadian equity markets have gained momentum in recent months, the following three growth stocks have lagged and now trade at significant discounts, offering attractive buying opportunities.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that has lost over 24% of its stock value this year. The ongoing investigation into the billing practices of its United States subsidiary, Circle Medical, has made investors skeptical, leading to a selloff. However, the company had reported a healthy second-quarter performance, with its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growing by 57% and 400%, respectively. The patient visits during the quarter rose 21% to 1.7 million amid solid performance from its Canadian operations, which achieved over one million patient visits.

Moreover, WELL Health continues to expand its presence through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. It is developing new, innovative products, including those powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to meet the evolving needs of its customers and expand its customer base. Additionally, the company is in the process of acquiring 15 assets, which can add approximately $134 million to its annualized revenue. Despite these strong growth prospects, WELL Health trades at appealing NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 0.9 and 13.4, respectively, making it an attractive buying opportunity.

Docebo

Second on my list is Docebo (TSX:DCBO), which offers an end-to-end learning platform to organizations worldwide. Amid the departure of key executives and intensifying competition, the company has faced significant pressure, with its stock declining by about 40% this year. This sharp decline has brought the company’s valuation down to appealing levels, with its NTM price-to-earnings multiple now at 19.7.

Meanwhile, the company reported an impressive second-quarter performance, exceeding guidance. Its top line and adjusted EPS grew by 14.5% and 15.4%, respectively. Furthermore, the Learning Management System market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital learning solutions across the educational and corporate sectors and by technological innovations that enable personalized, scalable, and cost-efficient training platforms.

Meanwhile, Docebo is actively enhancing its platform with AI-powered features to expand its customer base and improve its financial performance. Besides, most of its customers have signed multi-year agreements, thereby providing stability to its financials. Given these factors, I believe investors with a long-term horizon of over three years can consider accumulating the stock despite short-term volatility.

Lightspeed Commerce

My final pick is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), which has lost around 20% of its stock value this year. The failed attempt to secure a sale during a strategic review process, rising competition, and increased net losses in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 have weighed on the company’s stock price.

Meanwhile, the demand for the company’s products and services continues to grow as more businesses adopt an omnichannel sales approach. In addition, the company is developing innovative products to meet its customers’ evolving needs. It has also expanded its payment platform into new markets and introduced features that support multiple currency transactions. Along with its cost-reduction initiatives, the company is adopting AI to enhance productivity while boosting profits.

Given these strong growth prospects, Lightspeed’s management expects its gross profit to increase at an annualized rate of 15-18% over the next three years, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization could grow at an annualized rate of 35% during the same period. Considering its healthy growth prospects and discounted stock price, I am bullish on Lightspeed.